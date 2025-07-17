‘You Don’t Have to Come In for Your Next Shift’: Black Teen Fired from Florida Burger King After Exposing Coworker’s Racist Slur on Video Gets the Last Laugh

Cellphone video posted to social media shows the moments a Burger King employee admitted to using racial slurs while on his headset with other employees, leading to a heated confrontation between him and two customers.

The footage caught the moments the worker at a Burger King in Crystal River, Florida, confessed to using the N-word, then repeatedly saying the slur.

Two women are seen confronting him and asking why he would use the language, and he responds that his co-worker encouraged him to say the slur.

A woman confronts a Burger King employee over using the N-word. (Photo: ABS Instagram video)

A TikTok user who posted the video to the platform alleged that her 17-year-old daughter, who worked at the restaurant, heard the employee and her manager call her the N-word over the headset.

“Customers overheard and stepped in to defend her, but the racist abuse continued,” the video caption reads. “When her grandmother arrived to confront the situation, they FIRED my daughter — the victim, not the abusers.”

The girl’s family also called local deputies to the scene to report the harassment, but said they took no action.

Another video, captured some time after the incident, shows the teen worker inside the Burger King speaking with her shift manager, who tells her that she’s been fired and doesn’t need to come back to work.

“You don’t have to come in for your next shift,” the manager says.

An adult who accompanied her to the restaurant then confronts the young man and asks him why she’s been let go.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to Burger King to inquire whether the company was aware of the incident.

In a statement, a company representative confirmed that the franchisee fired the individuals involved in the incident:

“We were deeply disturbed to learn of this incident. There is absolutely no place for racism or discrimination of any kind at Burger King. The Franchisee has terminated the individuals involved and is taking the matter very seriously – including reviewing diversity and sensitivity training across their teams and reaching out directly to those impacted.”