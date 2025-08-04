‘Karma’ Served Hot: Paula Deen Faces New Backlash as Business Crumbles and Resurfaced Clip Accuses Her of Stealing Family Recipes from Black Chef She Promised to ‘Make Rich’ Amid Controversial Past

Paula Deen’s empire once represented the pinnacle of Southern comfort food success, with her buttery smile and hearty hospitality making her a household name across America.

But the recent closure of two of her beloved restaurants has sparked a firestorm of reaction, with fans digging up old wounds and dark allegations that have simmered beneath the glossy veneer of down-home warmth and family traditions.

The celebrity chef who built a culinary dynasty stretching from television screens to restaurant tables now finds herself facing what many are calling karmic justice, as her diminished empire forces people to revisit a story of alleged exploitation and recipe theft from a Black woman that threatens to overshadow her legacy forever.

Paula Deen’s restaurant closures are being called “karma” for allegedly stealing recipes from Black cook Dora Charles. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

On Friday, August 1, the 78-year-old chef announced that both The Lady & Sons, her flagship Savannah location, and The Chicken Box in Georgia had served their final meals on July 31.

The announcement sent shock waves through the public, especially as reports emerged that she had not shared to her staff that she was closing before shuttering the doors. The callousness of the disgraced chef’s alleged actions reignited conversations about her controversial past, particularly allegations involving the treatment of Black employees and recipe appropriation.

Many Atlanta Black Star readers connected the closures to long-standing grievances about Deen’s alleged mistreatment of Black workers.

“Karma is everything!” one person declared on Facebook, while another simply stated, “Good riddance.”

The sentiment was echoed by others who felt justice had finally been served.

“She stole a lot of recipes from Black folks so I’m glad her [a–] is out of business,” wrote another commenter, capturing the feelings of those who believed Deen’s downfall was long overdue.

At the center of these allegations stands Dora Charles, a Black chef who worked alongside Deen for over two decades at The Lady & Sons. Charles served as the main cook and recipe developer, with Deen once praising her by saying she was “in charge of that kitchen” and that no Southern dish should go out unless “it passes this woman’s tongue.”

According to Charles, Deen made her a promise that would later prove empty: “Stick with me, one day, if I get rich, you get rich.”

As Deen’s fame skyrocketed through her Food Network show “Paula’s Home Cooking,” Charles remained in the shadows, earning reportedly as little as $6 to $7 per hour while her employer built a multimillion-dollar empire.

In a 2013 New York Times interview that recently resurfaced on TikTok, Charles revealed the painful reality of their working relationship. Despite being referred to as Deen’s “soul sister” and contributing significantly to recipe development, staff training, and food quality oversight, Charles never received the promised compensation or public recognition for her contributions.

The closing of the restaurants and the resurfaced interview have ignited fresh outrage on social media.

One Facebook user didn’t hold back: “She is accused of stealing recipes and she stole recipes! Paula made a lot of those dishes a part of her restaurant menu all while promising to compensate them for those family recipes. & like the unethical person she is, Paula never gave her staff a dime for those family recipes.”

Charles is the only worker who has come forth accusing her of swiping her recipes and not making her rich, leaving her to work for crumbs compared to the wealth her food has made Deen.

The situation only improved after the Black cook filed complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which eventually led to her salary being raised to approximately $71,000 annually. However, this increase came only after years of advocacy and still provided no acknowledgment of her creative contributions to Deen’s success.

The restaurant closures mark another chapter in Deen’s tumultuous journey since her 2013 scandal. That year, during a court deposition for a lawsuit filed by former restaurant manager Lisa Jackson, Deen admitted to calling staff derogatory names.

The revelation cost her the Food Network contract, endorsement deals with major brands like Smithfield Foods, and shelf space at retailers including Walmart and Target.

The Lady & Sons, which opened in 1996 after evolving from Deen’s home-based catering business, had become a pilgrimage site for Southern food enthusiasts. People reported that the restaurant earned USA Today’s “International Meal of the Year” recognition in 1999 and consistently drew crowds to downtown Savannah.

Today, Deen’s focus has shifted to her four remaining Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen locations. While she continues posting cooking videos on YouTube and made appearances on shows like “Dancing with the Stars” and “MasterChef: Legends,” the shadow of her past controversies continues to follow her.

Meanwhile, Charles has largely remained out of the public eye, though she published a cookbook titled “A Real Southern Cook” in 2015. Her story serves as a reminder of the often-overlooked contributions of Black cooks to Southern cuisine and the importance of proper recognition and compensation for culinary creativity.

As news of the restaurant closures spreads, many see it as a form of poetic justice, believing that Deen’s diminished empire reflects the consequences of allegedly failing to honor the Black people who helped build her success.