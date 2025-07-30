‘Sudden Mysterious Illness?’: CNN Drops 19-Second Clip of Pam Bondi That’s Fueling Claims Trump’s Name Was ‘Erased’ from Files As She Cancels Event and Vanishes from Public View

Where is President Donald Trump’s Attorney General Pam Bondi? She seems to have disappeared amid the ongoing fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Bondi cancelled a speech on July 23 at a prominent anti-trafficking summit, CPAC’s Summit Against Human Trafficking in Washington, citing “a recently torn cornea.” She hasn’t been seen publicly since then.

Attorney General Pam Bondi made several appearances discussing the impending release of Epstein files. (Credit: CNN/Aaron Rupar video screengrab)

The speech cancellation came amid headlines dominated by Trump’s relationship with the disgraced financier and child sex-trafficker, and as calls to release the Epstein files have grown steadily louder.

Earlier this month the Justice Department said it had closed the case on Epstein, after Trump and many in his inner circle spent years stoking conspiracy theories around Epstein’s death in jail, allegedly by suicide in 2019, and about his purported “client list.”

Trump’s supporters went wild after the announcement, attacking Trump and his administration for what they saw as a betrayal and the backtracking on the campaign promise to release the files.

News reports surfaced this month alleging Bondi had told Trump twice in May that his name was in the Epstein files and that that was part of the decision to close the case.

Trump had a well-known relationship with Epstein until the early 2000s but has denied he was involved with any of Epstein’s criminal enterprises or that he was ever on Epstein’s planes. A lie that has since been disproven.

Then CNN put together a bombshell video showing all the times Bondi has publicly spoken about her support for releasing the Epstein files before doing a 180.

The 19-second clip shows several of her media appearances earlier this year.

CNN put together a supercut of Pam Bondi being for releasing Epstein files before she suddenly turned against it pic.twitter.com/iqTBMN14SR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 27, 2025

“What you’re going to see, hopefully tomorrow, is um a lot of flight logs, a lot of names,” she said during an interview on Fox News.

“Everything’s going to come out to the public. The public has a right to know. Americans have a right to know,” she stated in another interview on Fox.

“There are tens of thousands of videos of Epstein with children,” she said during remarks to reporters at the White House.

Just 90 minutes before Wall Street Journal released breaking news alleging Bondi informed Trump he appeared in the files, Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew Galeotti read a statement from Bondi announcing her absence from the CPAC event.

“I’m sorry to miss all of my CPAC friends today. Unfortunately, I am recovering from a recently torn cornea, which is preventing me from being with you. I truly wish I was able to join you and support all of the work being done on this critical issue.”

The timing could not have been worse.

Threads user Mary Teresa Wright was more than suspicious, noting, “Where is Bondi hiding? Torn cornea would be a couple days rest. Most heal in a couple of days but she seems to be MIA. Where did they put her? Did they disappear her? Blanche met with Maxwell instead of her. Torn cornea not the reason.”

“What’s her sudden mysterious illness?”, inquired another.

A few others had some laughs at Bondi’s expense, “What TF did Pam Bondi see in the Epstein files that tore a hole in her cornea?” Another wrote, “Oh my. Pam will have to stay in hiding lol”

Another user posted a hilarious graphic of Bondi pulling a hood off someone tied up, with the words, “People on the Epstein List. Let’s see who this really is.” When she yanks the hood off, it’s Trump. She says, “Oops. There is no list” as she places the hood back over Trump’s head.

The Epstein scandal is just getting worse no matter how hard Trump tries to make it go away.

Now speculation on social media is suggesting Bondi may have even erased Trump’s name from Epstein’s flight logs. The convicted pedophile had private planes, often called the “Lolita Express,” he used to transport the rich and famous to his various properties in New Mexico, the Caribbean and France.

A few of the notable high-profile passengers include former President Bill Clinton, Britain’s Prince Andrew, actor Kevin Spacey, supermodel Naomi Campbell and of course his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

“They ERASED Trump’s name…that’s why he’s saying “I was never on his plane”. HIS NAME WAS ERASED!!!” social media poster Pam Shell Williams said on Threads, creating a wave of reaction after the allegation.

While it’s not confirmed whether Trump visited Epstein Island, it has been confirmed that he’s in fact flown on Epstein’s planes on more than one occasion.

According to flight logs, Trump flew on Epstein’s planes at least eight times between 1993 and 1997 with “most of the time to and from the airport in Teterboro, New Jersey, where Epstein was arrested on sex trafficking charges in July 2019,” reported The Palm Beach Post.

Social media continues to call Bondi and the Trump administration to task, “How many times she said everything will come out! And then blank, orchestring to hide because Trump is all over the place in those files!”

And this observation in referring to House Speaker Mike Johnson dismissing lawmakers last week for an early summer break to avoid a vote on whether to release the files.

“Republican members of Congress know all the details, instead of standing up for American children; they ran away and shut down the people’s house,” Threads user Jane White said bluntly.