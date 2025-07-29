‘Immediate Karma’: White Truck Driver Flipped Off Black Man and Hurled Racial Insult After He Tried to Save Him from Driving Into a Sinkhole Then the Craziest Thing Happens Next

A white driver in Greenville, North Carolina, rolled his truck straight into a sinkhole on July 26, prompting rescue from a tow truck company and Greenville utilities.

He could have avoided the whole mess if he had listened to a couple of good Samaritans who warned him about a water main breaking. Instead, his racism got in the way, and commenters on social media are amazed at how “karma hit so fast for his ignorance.”

A video screenshot shows a confrontation in Greenville, North Carolina. (Photos: Instagram/Atlanta Black Star)

Instead of heeding the warning, the truck driver gave the middle finger to Vanilla Adams and another Black local resident when they yelled out from the sidewalk on West Third Street and South Pitt Street. Both Adams and the unidentified man noticed a dangerous amount of water flowing downhill, according to local outlet WITN 7.

“We waved him down and tried to prevent him from turning down this way. But you know, he stuck his middle finger and kept going. After he kept going, the car sunk in. So that’s how he got stuck,” explained Adams. The entire incident was captured on the live feed of the unidentified Black man, and the comments blew up in real-time after things took a shocking and disheartening turn.

When the driver emerged from his vehicle physically unscathed, instead of a ‘thank you,’ he said, “I don’t want to be rude or anything else, but when a fella of your color comes out and starts waving at my truck…”

Shortly after, the helper walked up the street, away from the driver, and told his viewers, “I tried to stop this man right here from going down the road, and he gave me the middle finger, and look what happened. The man gave me the middle finger, and look what the f**k happened.”

“I love the immediate Karma,” read a comment. “Sensational. . . He got the day he deserved,” said one person, while others noted the damage to the truck: “Racism is expensive.”

“He went above and beyond to be rude and explicit, that’s why the ground swallowed him up,” concluded another.

At a different point in the video, the man helpfully put a blockade in front of the road to prevent more cars from rolling into disaster, but a white pedestrian stopped and questioned him.

“A white man is telling me I can’t touch that, it got me f**ked up,” he revealed on the video. Later, someone wearing a reflective vest, who apparently worked for the city, thanked him, saying, “I appreciate you.”

Many question why the Good Samaritan continued to be so helpful in the face of so much disrespect. “The way I would have went in my house and made a sandwich,” joked one.

Adams told the outlet that the truck driver eventually apologized, and his vehicle was removed from the sinkhole, with the help of a tow truck crew. The street is reportedly still under repair.