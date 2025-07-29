‘What Happened to Her Nose?’: Karoline Leavitt’s Latest Video Distracts Fans, They Can’t Stop Zooming in on Her Face

Karoline Leavitt’s physical features are a topic of conversation for online observers again.

Video footage from a July 23 press briefing has resurfaced online showing White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard present what they claimed was evidence of “treason” against former President Barack Obama of “treason.” As the clip circulates, much of the conversation has shifted to Leavitt’s appearance during the briefing.

Some observers couldn’t help but point out her nose, which they say looks much different than it did in earlier appearances.

Karoline Leavitt’s appearance becomes focal point after fans online zoom in on footage from her White House press briefing. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old Leavitt stood at the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room lectern wearing a powder pink satin top as she addressed reporters that day. She also had on glistening pink lip gloss, pink blush and barely there pink eyeshadow amid a briefing session in which reporters heard Gabbard fantastically accuse Obama of staging a “years-long coup and treasonous conspiracy against the American people” with his administration’s efforts to document the extent of Russia’s 2016 election interference.

On X, Leavitt reposted the Fox News clip from her briefing where she called Obama’s alleged Russiagate hoax “one of the greatest political scandals in American history.”

Hey @grok … what happened to karoline leavitt's nose? It looks very unnatural. — just another seattle guy (@jchristophemich) July 24, 2025

Grok is the AI chatbox on X created by Elon Musk, who owns the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

When pundits politicians & the public aren't weighing in on Leavitt's flashy engagement ring her unfortunate makeup fails or even her massive age-gap romance.

What the HELL has Karoline Leavitt done with her looks? pic.twitter.com/dlqIPiWE64 — Leonard Lloyd (@LLLloyd1) May 5, 2025

Another person shared an even shorter clip of Leavitt at the briefing and someone else claimed, “Karoline Leavitt had a nose job, because the old one was interfering with her official duties.

One person, responding to a post that praised “South Park” creators for their mocking of Trump and Leavitt, wrote, “Karoline Leavitt got her nose job at Tom’s Rhinoplasty,” under a shared screenshot from the episode.

In a recently released episode from their 27th season, Leavitt asks Trump to talk to supporters who are beginning to turn on him. Trump grabs the phone and attempts to calm them down in one scene but he was unsuccessful and in turn threatened to sue the person’s whole town.

But Tom’s Rhinoplasty is a reference from the show’s very first season. In episode 11, one of its characters, Mr. Garrison goes to Tom’s Rhinoplasty to get a nose job. His goal was to look like “Baywatch” actor David Hasselhoff.

Leavitt’s nose also fell victim to jokes in a completely different X post that had no relation to her specifically.

In the post, a staff writer from The Atlantic, Ashley Parker, responded to the news that Glenn Kessler, the editor of Fact Checker at The Washington Post, was leaving the outlet after accepting a buyout. Parker expressed how reliable Fact Checker was to her and how Kessler’s absence will be a “big loss.”

That’s when some person randomly mentioned Leavitt.

Karoline Leavitt's nose shrinks when she lies so she's a Bizarro Pinocchio. — Bernard Silverman (@DonKeehotey) July 28, 2025

Fact Checker has “The Pinocchio Test,” which is used to help readers decipher between fact and political fiction based on the amount of Pinocchios they give the claim being evaluated. Up to four Pinocchios can be given, and the more one gets the less veracity the claim has.

No matter how many Pinocchios it actually deserves, the allegation that Leavitt has gotten some sort of plastic surgery done is one she can’t seem to escape. Yet she has never denied or confirmed receiving any plastic surgery.