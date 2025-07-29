‘Chad Was Ready to Risk It All’: Black Woman’s Birthday Serenade Takes a Turn When White Man’s Wife Abruptly Ends the Song

A wild interaction between a Black woman and a white couple that took place poolside in Mexico is spreading across the internet this week.

Social media influencer Chris Evans shared a 14-second video clip from the Shanellexoooo TikTok account to X on July 29, which appears to show a confrontation involving a Black woman and an upset white woman.

A clip of an angry white woman confronting a white man and Black women in Mexico is sparking reactions online. (Photo credit: Shanellexoooo/TikTok)

The Black woman and a white man are seen singing “Happy Birthday” together while perched on the side of a pool. A third person recorded the serenade on a cellphone until a white woman entered the scene.

“I don’t think so!” the white woman says to the Black woman as she grabbed the man, who is presumably her husband, and publicly scolded him.

The Black woman, outside the camera’s view, can be heard saying, “She got the right one today.”

Not her being mad at the wrong person pic.twitter.com/uWYHfYpNM8 — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) July 29, 2025

According to Shanelle’s TikTok page, the fun-turned-tense moment happened while she was on vacation in Mexico. It is not clear when the brief conflict was filmed but the video was posted to her account on July 29.

“It’s the ‘I don’t think so.’ #mexico #husband #wife #insecure,” read the TikTok caption. On the same day, she wrote on Instagram, “Had to repost because the ‘I don’t think so‘ got it. #mexico.”

As the clip picked up traction online, social media users had varying reactions to the apparent wife getting angry over her supposed husband having a good time with someone else.

“Not her being mad at the wrong person,” Evans captioned his original X post. One person on the platform advised, “She needs to talk to her husband instead of yelling at strangers.” A third tweeted, “Looked innocent to me.”

One social media user on Threads posted, “This made me cackle cause Chad was ready to risk it all.”

Over on TikTok, a commenter suggested, “He was where he wanted to be.” Shanelle jokingly responded, “Literally.”

“Girl, I thought he was your husband, how he’s so close and happy! She needs to be mad at him, not you,” someone expressed to Shanelle in the comment section, with her replying, “Right!” Yet another woman proposed, “He wants a sista.”