‘She Feels Entitled’: White Atlanta Woman Allegedly Flaunts Hospital Executive Role as She Blocks Drivers In Atlanta Parking Garage for 15 Minutes Before Security Has to Intervene

Drivers tend to follow signs in parking decks directing them to higher and lower levels, more parking spaces, and exits.

But that wasn’t the case for one female driver in an Atlanta parking deck.

In a now-viral video, a woman is seen turning her vehicle the wrong way in a parking garage and refusing to turn around, holding up a line of drivers facing the correct direction.

Video screenshots show security guards confronting a driver at Grady Hospital in Atlanta. (Photos: TikTok/user18000000001789)

The video catches the scene at a parking deck at Grady Memorial Hospital.

A woman in the driver’s seat of an SUV with an irritated look is seen right below a sign that says, “No Left Turn.”

However, her car is pointed left, facing two other cars pointing in the right direction and blocking them from navigating the deck.

Multiple individuals, including a woman who appears to be a hospital staffer and two parking deck security guards, are seen confronting her.

The woman filming the video states that the guards have already told her “multiple times” that she needs to follow deck signage and turn around.

She nods as a security guard asks her to comply with their directions.

The person who posted the video to TikTok shared in the caption that she encountered the woman on her way to work.

“She told me and another worker to get in our cars and proceeded to tell the other worker to shut her mouth as this situation did not involve her,” the video caption reads. “Prior to this, she stated that she should be allowed to make an illegal turn in the deck and that we should all reverse illegally as well to accommodate her because she is an executive even after being told by security multiple times supported by signs shown in the video that she cannot turn here.”

The woman recording the encounter also alleged in the video that the woman was displaying entitled behavior due to her position at the hospital.

“She now is holding us up because she says that she should be allowed to as an executive at Grady. That’s crazy.”

The confrontation reportedly lasted 15 minutes before the woman finally complied with security’s instructions and put her car in reverse.

The video garnered nearly 300,000 views on TikTok, where most viewers agreed with the poster’s sentiments that the woman was acting entitled.

“She feels entitled,” one person wrote.

“The entitlement is CRAZYYYYY,” someone else wrote.

“ALL THAT because she just didn’t want to backup 3 feet??!” another comment read.

Atlanta Black Star has reached out to Grady Memorial Hospital to verify whether the woman is a hospital executive.