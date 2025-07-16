Alabama Cop In Unmarked Car Orders Black Teen Out of Vehicle Over ‘Smell of Weed’, Within Seconds He Was Shot In the Back and Officials Are Refusing to Release Footage, Family Says

Following the release of independent autopsy results showing that a Black college student was shot in the back by a police officer in Alabama, the family and their attorneys are calling for state authorities to release bodycam footage showing the fatal encounter.

Jabari Peoples was fatally shot on June 23 in the Birmingham suburb of Homewood.

The day after the shooting, Homewood Police posted some details on Facebook, stating that one of their officers was investigating a suspicious car that evening when one of the vehicle occupants “engaged in a physical altercation with the officer” and “produced a handgun, resulting in an officer-involved shooting.”

Jabari Peoples was killed by police in June as family demand release of bodycam footage. (Credit: Angel Smith Facebook Screengrab)

On June 25, the police department posted a press release identifying Peoples as the occupant who started the altercation. The release states that when the officer approached the car, “he smelled the odor of marijuana” and “ordered both occupants out of the vehicle.”

When Peoples got out of the car, the officer reportedly saw a handgun in the driver’s side pocket. When the officer tried to arrest Peoples for marijuana possession and possible other charges, police said that Peoples started to “actively resist,” causing a physical struggle that reportedly knocked the officer to the ground.

“Peoples broke away from the officer and retrieved the handgun from the open driver’s side door pocket, creating an immediate deadly threat to the officer,” the release states. “The officer, fearing for his safety, fired one round from his service weapon to defend himself … Mr. Peoples fell to the ground, still gripping the handgun in his right hand.”

After medics were called to the scene, they rushed Peoples to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 18-year-old’s family said they weren’t notified about Peoples’ death until more than 12 hours after the shooting.

They disputed the police department’s version of events with the help of People’s girlfriend who was in car as well and stated that Peoples was “not armed, not aggressive, did not resist,” and “complied” with police orders.

“He was approached by an individual in an unmarked vehicle, with no lights, no sirens, and no visible identification. That officer exited the car, tapped on the window, and told the occupants to exit. They followed directions. Jabari complied — and within seconds, he was taken to the ground and shot,” the family wrote on Facebook. “A witness was present. That person saw everything. There was no weapon. There was no threat. And once Jabari was shot, the officer took no life-saving action. No CPR. No medical attention. Nothing. He was left to bleed out on the street.”

In their press release, Homewood Police said the investigation and bodycam footage of the shooting were turned over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), per department protocol, and that arrangements were being made to show Peoples’ family the video of the incident.

In the weeks since the shooting, the family says they still have not seen the bodycam video.

“Three weeks, and we still don’t have answers,” civil rights attorney Ben Crump said at a news conference on July 15.

The family filed a petition demanding that the city of Homewood release the footage, but city officials say that ALEA has custodial authority of the video. Homewood Mayor Alex Wyatt has called on the state agency to allow the family to view the video.

ALEA received a formal request from the family to release the footage, but denied it, citing potential impacts that could jeopardize the ongoing investigation, according to local reports. The state law that allows families to view body camera and dash camera footage also allows law enforcement to withhold videos for investigative purposes.

“ALEA reviewed the request and determined disclosure of the requested recording would affect the ongoing investigation,” the statement reads in part, per WTVM. “Therefore, in accordance with state law and in the interest of protecting the constitutional rights of everyone involved, as well as prioritizing a thorough law enforcement investigation of the recorded subject matter, ALEA respectfully declined to make the requested disclosure.”

The Jefferson County coroner also completed an autopsy, but ALEA is withholding those results as well, as agency officials continue to investigate.

The family’s petition to the city of Homewood also demands the release of all investigative reports and the names and identifying information of all officers present at the shooting scene, including the one who shot Peoples. A hearing for the matter is set for August 4.

“No parent should have to bury their child,” Peeples’ father said, adding an emotional plea to see the footage. “Just show us what happened to our child, please!”

Family members are also considering filing a wrongful death and civil rights lawsuit.