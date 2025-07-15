‘She Lied?’: ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Star Todd Bridges Puts Pressure on Gary Coleman’s Ex-Wife After Lie Detector Test Takes an Unexpected Turn

“Diff’rent Strokes” actor Todd Bridges and fans want answers when it comes to Gary Coleman’s passing.

Bridges is now demanding answers from his late co-star’s ex-wife after a shocking lie detector test seemingly revealed she was not completely honest about the tragic events that claimed Coleman’s life in 2010.

Shannon Price’s explosive appearance on A&E’s “Lie Detector: Truth or Deception” has reignited a firestorm of suspicion around Coleman’s mysterious fall at his Utah home.

Todd Bridges is demanding the truth from Gary Coleman’s ex-wife Shannon Price after she failed a lie detector test about her role in the “Diff’rent Strokes” star’s mysterious 2010 passing.(Photos by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage; Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The beloved actor, known for his iconic role as Arnold Jackson and the catchphrase “What’chu talkin’ ’bout, Willis?” died at just 42 years old from intracranial hemorrhaging and cardiac arrest following what was officially ruled an accidental fall.

“What is she hiding? What really happened on that day?” Bridges demanded in an interview with Access Hollywood after watching Price’s polygraph examination for the first time. His pointed questions come after years of harboring private suspicions about Price’s role in Coleman’s transition.

Price was the person who called 911 after the fatal fall down the stairs.

“I believe that Gary Coleman… he deserves to have it really looked into a lot more,” Bridges stated, breaking his long-held silence on the matter.

The polygraph examination, administered by former FBI agent George Olivo, put Price through an intense questioning session that yielded disturbing results.

When asked three critical questions about her relationship with Coleman and the events surrounding his sudden passing, Price’s responses painted a troubling picture. The first two questions about whether she had ever struck Coleman during their relationship and whether she intentionally withheld aid after his fall both returned inconclusive results, as interpreted by Olivo.

However, the final and most crucial question proved to be her undoing. When Olivo asked directly if she had physically caused Coleman’s fall, Price answered “no,” but Olivo claimed the polygraph indicated deception.

“You failed the exam regarding Gary’s fall,” Olivo told her bluntly. “There is more to this story that hasn’t been told. The body never lies. The body always tells the truth.”

The public reaction to what A&E presented as Price’s failed polygraph test has been swift and unforgiving. After several outlets posted the results, readers chimed in with their suspicions.

“Her karma will catch up to her,” one social media user wrote, while another observed, “I agree with Todd Bridges! The police need to do something about the investigation, about the [passing] of Gary Coleman, who was one the best child actors back in them days! Shannon Price lied the whole time when she caused Gary Coleman to fall.”

Others called for more serious consequences, with one user declaring, “She a damn liar and I don’t trust her.” She should still be ARRESTED!!!!”

A third So she lied about his death, huh?

Many picked up on what they deemed as Price’s nervous behavior during the test, with one astute observer noting, “When he started the lie detector she kept saying ‘im REALLY figity’! Like she was trying to make any excuse prior, you know, just in case, she failed the test!! It didn’t work…cuz she FAILED it!!!”

The lingering questions about motive continue to perplex those following the case, as one user pondered, “Did she have anything to gain? Usually there’s a motive, it doesn’t have to be monetary; spite? Revenge? Nothing adds up.”

The purported failed test has validated Bridges’ long-standing suspicions about Price, which he voiced previously in 2023.

He claimed that Coleman had confided in him just two months before his homegoing, expressing fears about his safety.

“The last conversation I had with Gary was he was worried about his safety with Shannon,” Bridges disclosed in his recent interview. Coleman had allegedly told his former co-star that he and Price were “always getting into it” and that “she’s stronger than me.”

Bridges claims he had previously kept his suspicions private, admitting, “I never publicly said it because I didn’t want to worry about being sued, but if she doesn’t pass this lie detector test, I can say what I want then.”

The relationship between Coleman and Price had been turbulent, marked by allegations of domestic violence and multiple police calls to their home. A year before his Coleman’s passing, the actor was arrested in Utah after a dispute with Price, released after posting $1,725 bail, according to CBS News.

Price, who had been divorced from Coleman since 2008 but continued living with him, has maintained her innocence throughout the years. She argued that Olivo was simply “relying on a machine” and emphasized that she was never charged in connection with Coleman’s transition. “There is a reason I am not in prison,” she insisted. “There is a legit reason for that. It’s because they did a thorough investigation.”

Price also made the controversial decision to remove Coleman from life support just two days after his fall, despite his living will requesting he be kept alive for 15 days before terminating treatment. What doctors didn’t know at the time was that Price and Coleman were no longer legally married, though she presented documentation naming her as the decision maker on his medical directive.

For Bridges, the polygraph test represents vindication of his long-held suspicions and a call to action. His public demands for truth reflect his belief that Coleman deserves justice, ensuring that questions surrounding his former co-star’s passing remain far from settled.