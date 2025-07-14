‘I Almost Feel Sorry for Barack’: Outrage Ensues as Michelle Obama Claims She’s Happy to Be ‘Free’ from Tending to Barack’s Career and Their Daughters 

Michelle Obama is speaking her truth about entering a new chapter of life, and her candid reflections are resonating deeply with women while stirring up angst within her staunchest critics.

During a recent episode of her podcast “IMO,” the former first lady shared intimate thoughts about experiencing personal freedom for the first time in decades, sparking a complex dialogue about women’s autonomy, family obligations, and the right to prioritize oneself.

Michelle Obama’s comments about being “free” from family obligations draw criticism about her “entitlement” while supporters defend her right to prioritize herself. (Photo: @michelleobama/Instagram)

Co-hosting alongside her brother Craig Robinson, Obama opened up to guest, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, about reaching a pivotal life stage where her choices no longer revolve around supporting her husband’s career or managing her daughters’ daily needs.

The conversation was sparked while addressing a listener’s question about her 68-year-old mother Sharon, who is struggling with being an empty nester and relocating to a new city with her retired husband. The newness of her new life is a struggle for her.

Obama suggests this is really an issue of perspective.

“This stage in life for me is the first time that I have been completely free,” Obama explained. “Every choice that I make in my life is not about my husband, not about his career, not about what my kids need or where they’re going — it’s totally about me.”

She encouraged Sharon to embrace this transition as an opportunity for personal growth, emphasizing that getting older brings unique freedoms worth celebrating.

Obama’s transparency extends beyond this single conversation. She has spoken often about navigating life as an “empty nester” now that daughters Malia, 26, and Sasha, 24, have established independent lives. She has also talked about the freedom she feels post her life as the first lady.

The former first lady has also addressed speculation about her marriage that arose after she chose to skip President Trump’s second inauguration ceremony. She expressed frustration with society’s tendency to assume that independent female decision-making signals marital discord, noting how women often struggle with disappointing others when making personal choices.

Since leaving the White House nearly a decade ago, Obama has authored bestselling books and launched her lifestyle podcast, openly discussing challenges and triumphs throughout different life phases. Her journey from lawyer to first lady to independent creative professional represents a unique navigation of personal ambition within highly public roles.

The podcast comments have generated polarized reactions from people online.

“After hearing this, it’s hard not to see Michelle Obama’s words as the ultimate display of selfishness. Talking about being ‘completely free’ from her husband’s career and her children’s needs? Really? This isn’t empowerment; it’s entitlement,” one critic tweeted.

After hearing this, it's hard not to see Michelle Obama's words as the ultimate display of selfishness. Talking about being 'completely free' from her husband's career and her children's needs? Really?

Supporters quickly countered this perspective, with one defender writing, “Disagree. Her life has been in service to his career for decades. She raised her kids, she never got to follow her career path. Why can’t she complain now if she wants to? Her work is done.”

Criticism extended, with one person saying, “Never thought I would say this but I almost feel sorry for Barak. almost….?

Another asked, “Starting over? Is she divorcing Barack?”

However, many women found inspiration in Obama’s honesty, particularly those in similar life stages.

“Honestly I don’t see what’s wrong with what she’s saying. She did have to live for her husband & her kids. She’s just tired. She’s acknowledging. Doesn’t mean anything,” one person shared on X.

While Obama’s reflections challenge traditional expectations, they also offer validation to women who have spent decades prioritizing others’ needs over their own aspirations.

The conversation reflects broader generational shifts in how women approach aging, independence, and self-advocacy. And with Obama’s platform amplifying discussions like this, she is giving voice to many women who feel just like she does — albeit never from the perspective of a former first lady.