‘So Glad I Didn’t Have a Boy’: Michelle Obama Is Happy She Didn’t Have a Son After Daughters Malia and Sasha Despite Barack Obama’s Wish for a Third Child

Michelle Obama is happy to be a girl mom.

The “In My Opinion” podcast co-host is certain she had a more enjoyable parenting experience because she only had to raise daughters Malia and Sasha and not a mini-Barack Obama.

The author of “Becoming” tackled all things parenting when New York radio legend Angie Martinez joined her and Craig Robinson, her brother, for the June 18 episode of their podcast. According to Michelle, the lifetime gig “ain’t for suckas.”

Michelle Obama admits she’s relieved she did not have son like husband Barack Obama. (Pictured: Sasha Obama, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Malia Obama via Barackobama/Instagram.)

She and Martinez agreed that preparing kids, especially young men, for the real world is a daunting challenge. The “In Real Life” podcast host is a boy mom of one son with Dru Hill group founder Tamir Ruffin, 22-year-old Niko Ruffin. At one point in the discussion, they offered their perspectives to a listener who wrote in seeking advice on how to raise a kind son in a tough world.

Michelle said, “You gotta be tough… Life ain’t for suckas, so he’s gotta be ready… At some point, her son will hit a road block.” The former first lady’s “coach and advise” parenting theory is the very approach she utilizes with her daughters.

“People say mothers raise their girls and love their sons. And I’d say love your son but raise him too, raise him to be as strong as you know he’ll have to be,” she said.

Martinez told her, “You should have thrown a boy in the mix,” which caused Robinson to chuckle.

Michelle quickly responded, “I’m so glad I didn’t have a boy ’cause he would have been a Barack Obama. Ooh. No. I would’ve felt for him.”

Her message, though, resonated with a fan who exclaimed, “FLOTUS is preaching!” A second takeaway from the discussion was “Noooo, Mothers keep the home peaceful and make sure Dad is around to raise the sons.”

In March, Michelle revealed that Barack once suggested they try for a third baby. “I was like, I think I’ve been lucky with these two…You know, I’m thinking we’re gonna get a crazy one,” she said on the “Not Gonna Lie” podcast.

The former attorney has also spoken candidly about their 32-year marriage enduring a 10-year rough patch where she “couldn’t stand” Barack. She admitted that chapter began when they became parents. Malia was born in 1998 and Sasha was born in 2001.