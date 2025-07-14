‘He’s Gone Too Far’: John Goodman Looks Unrecognizable After Dramatic 200-Pound Weight Loss, Fans Zoom In on ‘Loose Skin Hanging’ In New Photos

Veteran actor John Goodman showcased his slimmer frame while attending a Hollywood event.

Goodman, 73, appeared at the Los Angeles premiere of the “Smurfs” movie on July 13. The ex-college football player voiced the Papa Smurf character in the upcoming motion picture.

John Goodman’s weight loss transformation sends fans into a frenzy. (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

Photographers captured Goodman on the star-studded “blue carpet” as he posed for pictures while wearing a navy blue suit, a gray patterned tie, and brown loafers.

The former “Roseanne” star has lost significant weight since his Emmy Award-nominated run as family patriarch Dan Conner on the classic television series, which originally ran from 1988 to 1997.

Goodman reportedly was close to hitting the 400-pound mark at one point in his life. According to the New York Post, the Missouri native has shed 200 pounds over the past 15 years.

“I just stopped eating all the time,” Goodman stated in a 2016 interview. “I’d have a handful of food, and it’d go to my mouth. I was just eating all the time. I was just eating alcoholically.”

He continued, “In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a 6-pack of Bud or whatever and just go back to my old habits.”

“Then this time I wanted to do it slowly, move, exercise,” Goodman said. “I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore. And it gives me the energy to work, ‘cause work is very draining.”

Goodman’s transformation was apparently the result of adopting a Mediterranean diet, giving up alcohol, and embracing exercise. The sport of boxing became a regular part of his routine as well.

John Goodman’s weight loss transformation: 1990s vs. 2016 vs. 2025. (Photos by Kevin Winter/Getty Images; @smurfsmovie/Instagram.)



“It’s usually just an hour, hour and a half of hitting the mitts, hitting the bags, learning footwork. It’s great,” Goodman explained in a 2023 interview.

People shared their thoughts on Goodman’s trimmed-down appearance in Los Angeles over the weekend. The Daily Mail comment section was filled with mixed reactions.

“He looks fantastic,” commented one fan of “The Righteous Gemstones” cast member. Another supporter expressed, “Well done. I hope he has a better life with the weight loss.”

John Goodman shows off slimmed-down figure at ‘Smurfs’ premiere after 200-pound weight loss https://t.co/JujQG4eIMN pic.twitter.com/RK19V3z3YZ — New York Post (@nypost) July 14, 2025

In contrast, one person wrote, “He’s taking it too far and is too thin.” A harsher comment read, “I can just imagine all that loose skin hanging underneath his suit.”

“He is obviously much healthier due to his fantastic weight loss – he just doesn’t look it,” suggested a commenter. However, a poster demanded, “Put the weight back on.”

One person declared, “Looks like a completely different man.” Someone else enthusiastically added, “Wow, he’s barely recognizable. Great actor.”

Goodman became a household name during his time on “Roseanne” alongside stand-up comedian Rosanne Barr. The ABC sitcom reached No. 1 in the television ratings in 1989-1990, its second season.

“Roseanne” was revived in 2018 before being canceled later that year after Barr’s controversial Twitter remarks. The program was later rebranded as “The Conners” with Goodman as the lead.

Beginning in 2019, Goodman began portraying Eli Gemstone in “The Righteous Gemstones.” The comedy-drama’s fourth season ended on May 4, 2025.

“Smurfs” will debut in North America on July 18. In addition to Goodman, the Chris Miller-directed movie features Rihanna, James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Jimmy Kimmel, Octavia Spencer, and more.