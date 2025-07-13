‘Male Facelift Done Right’: Brad Pitt Stuns with Fresh New Look at 61 Just as Divorce from Angelina Jolie Officially Ends

Brad Pitt is no stranger to comments about his striking looks, but recently, the conversation has centered on how he appears to be aging backward.

An Instagram account for a Turkish plastic surgeon consultant, @LetsTalkSurgery, shared a video of Pitt leaving his hotel and walking into a frenzy of adoring fans and paparazzi. Aside from how he graciously spoke to fans and apologized for not being able to spend time with them, the account insinuated that Pitt’s ability to be a real-life ‘Benjamin Button’ was due to several “well-done” plastic surgery procedures.

The account began their caption commenting on the 61-year-old’s alleged cosmetic work, “It’s GOOD. Like… really good.”

They then went on to claim that fans began speculating that Pitt had undergone plastic surgery when he started filming his new blockbuster, “F1: The Movie.”

“There were even some photos going around showing what looked like a scar behind his ear. Lately, I’ve seen him on my feed a lot and honestly, if he did get a facelift, the results 2–3 years later still look amazing,” they added. The account ended their caption, declaring that men getting plastic surgery shouldn’t be a taboo topic, especially when done right.

“Men get facelifts too. Men get plastic surgery too. And when it’s done right like Brad, like Bradley Cooper the outcome looks clean. Natural. Undetectable.”

The account’s suggestion quickly sparked a debate on whether Pitt’s transformation could be attributed to genetics and a commitment to a healthy lifestyle, or if surgical intervention played a role.

“Good tasteful work,” said one follower.

This person suggested that “Face lifts, PRP injections, embryonic stem cell injections, who knows what else” were responsible for his refreshed look.

And this follower hinted at the way Pitt has been able to beat any allegations. “The key is to leave the eyes alone. Every time someone touches the eyes, they look funky (Dane Cook, for example). You can see his light facelift scars in his new movie F1.”

While another person came with rumored receipts. “He had per reports and photographs ,in and out of surgeon’s office, an eye lift, all the dermabrasions, Botox, the works, no?”

Despite the account’s theory, some fans claimed that the two-time Oscar winner’s glow-up was entirely natural.

“I don’t think it was a facelift, getting out of that toxic marriage and giving up drinking will do wonders for your looks, not to mention a stunning new girlfriend,” stated one fan.

Another shared the same sentiment. “Nah , I just think he stopped drinking , no more scowls and bloat.”

“No, he looks like post-healing from the trauma and terror caused by Angelina Narcissistica. She sucked his life energy, soul and health and you can see it in the photo,” stated one fan, while throwing a stray at Pitt’s former wife, actress Angelina Jolie.

Countless other followers agreed that Pitt looked “great” for his age and with or without surgery, and that he will always “be the blueprint” for a Hollywood handsome.

Conversations around Pitt’s possible surgical alterations have made headlines for years.

Several medical professionals have created TikTok videos highlighting the reasons behind his remarkable transformation.

One states that a lifted lower face, a more defined jaw, a smaller nose bridge and smoother skin around the cheeks are all giveaways for great surgical procedures. Pitt has never admitted to having surgical work and often gives elusive answers when asked about how he has found the fountain of youth.

During his 2022 “Bullet Train” premiere, he told a reporter this secret couldn’t be attributed to eating right or meditating, but that he had “a lot of lovely people” in his life and that he “stayed creative.”

And while on the red carpet of the 2025 Golden Globes, famed journalist Kevin Frazier asked the actor, “We’re the same age, how the hell do you still have all that damn hair?” With laughter, Pitt answered, “I don’t know, but I have other problems, and we’ll talk about those later. How many times do you wake up in the middle of the night?” The hint at age-related nocturia got a smirk out of the journalist who admitted, “Oh, yeah, no, I’m there too.”