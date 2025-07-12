‘Get Away from Me, Please!’: TikTok Influencer Tries to Flip the Script After Crash and Blame the Victim — But Her Attempt to Control the Story Backfires In the Worst Way When Cops Arrive

The aftermath of an outrageous car crash captured on video in Las Vegas is going viral. Luckily, no one was hurt, although the ego of an entitled influencer was seriously bruised.

Popular social media personality Kennedy Jardine sideswiped a stranger’s car and then smashed into a pole, causing damage to both vehicles. But instead of the typical exchange of numbers and insurance information, she became disturbingly vocal and took her frustration out on the man she ran into after allegedly trying to flee.

TikTok Influencer identified as Kennedy Jardine is being mocked online for her reaction to car crash she allegedly caused. (Credit: Video screengrab TikTok/z32angel)

The series of three videos opened with her appearing disoriented and yelling at the driver. “Do you see the way my car is? Do you see my f**king car?” she exclaimed nonsensically as she confronted the man whose car she hit. “Your car is totally fine, my car is f**ked up!” she yelled, pointing to her obliterated front fender and hood.

The baffled victim was simply not having it. “I don’t care. I didn’t run into the pole. You ran into the pole,” he said matter-of-factly, adding, “You hit me and then your dumb ass runs into a pole.” As the influencer stomped toward him, he urged her to quit “walking up on him” and to just “chill” out. “Bro, can you just get away from me, bro, please,” he politely pleaded with her.

On her social media, Jardine appears to lead a glamorous life, with over two million followers who watch her videos about modeling and drumming (she’s a Sony Electronics “audio ambassador”). However, on this day, she was arrested. Her demeanor led people at the scene to speculate that she was under the influence, and by the third video, police had arrived.

The bizarre confrontation was posted on TikTok by the driver’s friend, z32angel, and the internet is having a field day. According to Z32angel, she was arrested for driving under the influence, though this has not been confirmed.

“Was she under the assumption that whoever had less damage was at fault?” asked one person. “Everyone knows the car with less damage is at fault,” another joked.

“She stressed black shirt guy out so badly bro. Sounds like me talking to my ex,” joked another commenter. “Begging for her to get away got me crying.”

Many commenters were impressed by the man’s composure: “Bruh had the most soft-spoken crash out I’ve ever seen.”

After the videos went viral, rumors circulated online that she was being held in jail because her TikTok comment section remained open and showed her in the same outfit from the day of the crash. By July 11, however, all of her recent videos had been taken down.

Z32angel explained that he initially “started recording in case she cappin’ on my bro,” and continued to film after police arrived “so my brother can’t go down.”

According to the driver who was sideswiped, Jardine attempted to leave the scene after hitting his car, “and I followed her ass,” he said, though Jardine claimed she did the right thing and “pulled into the nearest empty parking lot,” which is where the heated exchange occurred.

But people couldn’t restrain themselves from poking fun in comments: “No, you pulled into the pole.”