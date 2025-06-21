‘He Needs Help’: MAGA Trolls Call Out Black Georgia Congressman for ‘Cringe’ Song Taking Down Donald Trump, Claims It’s Proof of ‘Uselessness’ of Democratic Party

Legendary musician Jimi Hendrix might have been pleased, but MAGA supporters are in an uproar over Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson’s rendition of “Hey Joe,” except Johnson turned the song into an anti-Donald Trump anthem.

“Hey, Trump, where you goin’ with that gun in your hand? Hey, Trump, where you goin’ with that gun in your hand? I’m goin’ down the street to shoot down democracy. You know I want to be a king someday,” Johnson sang.

Johnson’s jam session and song follow last weekend’s No Kings protests coinciding with Trump’s $45 million military parade spectacle in Washington to celebrate his birthday and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

“Hello, ladies and gentlemen, Congressman Hank Johnson here with my Fender Stratocaster. I just recently picked it up and thought I would try it out,” the congressman said in a post on social media.

“I hate to hurt your ears and everything, but I’m just learning to play guitar and it happens to be Black Music Month of 2025 so I’m compelled with a new guitar and with some thoughts about that old song ‘Hey Joe,’ you know, to give some commentary on where we are now,” he said.

“And if y’all don’t mind, I’m gonna just strum a little but, please, don’t hold it against me,” he joked.

“I’m goin’ down to shoot democracy down. You know I want to be the king someday,” the 4th District representative sang. “Hey Donald Trump, we won’t let you take our democracy down, take it down to the ground. Hey Trump, we won’t let you take our democracy down, burn it down to the ground.”

MAGA supporters wasted no time in lambasting Johnson and his musical abilities.

“Democrat’s superpower? A Super-Immunity to embarrassment. It’s Hank Hendrix Johnson performing “Hey Trump” on video… on purpose,” an X user posted.

“Talk about Tone-Deaf messaging! Democrat Rep. Hank Johnson releases hilariously bad anti-Trump song, and you just have to hear this,” another wrote.

“Rep. Hank (D-GA) sings a cringe song about President Trump attacking democracy. This horribly sounding performance is yet another waste of our tax dollars and proof of the uselessness of the Democrat Party,” someone else piled on.

The hits just kept coming.

“This Really Happened… Watch as Democrat Rep. Hank Johnson sings an Anti-Trump song about the President shooting down Democracy with a gun to be king. He needs help.”

It wasn’t all bad though. Some on social media enjoyed Johnson’s performance.

“People are making fun of US rep Hank Johnson for his guitar playing and tuning, but he’s actually got a good voice.”