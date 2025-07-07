‘I’m Conducting a Criminal Investigation’: Florida Deputy Drives onto Black Couple’s Property and Questions Why They’re Sitting In Front of House, Handcuffs Husband, Video Shows

A Black Florida couple was sharing a meal inside their car on their own property when a sheriff’s deputy walked up to them, demanding to know if they had the right to be there, handcuffing the Black man for allegedly trespassing on his own property.

The incident took place last week after Marion County sheriff’s deputy Riley Artman drove onto the property and walked up to their car, demanding to see their identities to prove they really lived there.

But the couple, Freddie and Navongela Jackson, refused to provide their identifications, ordering the deputy off their property.

Freddie Jackson was handcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol car after he was accosted while sitting in his car in his driveway by a Florida deputy who insisted Jackson provide identification to prove he owned the home. (Photos: Stills from Marion County body camera video)

However, the deputy claimed he was conducting a “criminal investigation” — despite being unable to articulate a reasonable suspicion that the couple had committed a crime.

“Until I can verify this is your property, I’m conducting a criminal investigation; therefore, you need to provide me with your name,” the deputy said.

Freddie Jackson eventually did provide his identification, which should have resolved the issue, but when he opened his car door to step outside, the deputy ordered him back inside, later telling a supervisor he was in fear for his safety.

“Get back in the car now,” the deputy ordered.

“This is my property,” Freddie Jackson responded before the deputy handcuffed him and placed him in the back of the patrol car.

Freddie Jackson remained handcuffed in the back of the car for about 15 minutes before the deputy confirmed they were the real owners of the property and released him.

Now the Black couple is planning on filing a lawsuit.

“Racial profiling!” Navongela Jackson said as her husband was being released. “I guess a Black woman can’t have a nice house.”

‘You Own This Property?’

The incident took place on June 29 after Artman drove by the property and spotted a running car parked in front, and decided to investigate.

“You own this property?” Artman asked after approaching the vehicle.

“We’re here, ain’t we,” responded Freddie Jackson.

“Doesn’t mean you own it,” responded Artman.

“We own it,” Freddie Jackson responded.

“Let me see your IDs,” the deputy demanded.

“Get off our property!” Freddie Jackson told him.

“Let me see your IDs now,” the deputy insisted.

But the couple refused to hand over their identifications, continuing to order the deputy off their property, prompting the deputy to call for backup because “they’re being uncooperative.”

“Why is you here?” asked Freddie Jackson.

“It’s a new construction house, I see a vehicle sitting out front running —”

“This is our home!” Interrupted Freddie Jackson.

That was when Artman informed the couple he was “conducting a criminal investigation.” But the deputy had no reasonable suspicion they were committing a crime, considering there was no evidence of an actual burglary in progress.

“I don’t know why you all are being hostile, I’m just trying to do my job,” Artman said.

“You being f-cking hostile now,” Freddie Jackson responded.

“I’m not being hostile,” the deputy claimed.

“Because you just pulled up on our f-cking property and acting like we don’t own it,” Freddie Jackson said.

At one point, Novongela called 911 to complain about the deputy trespassing on their property, but another deputy was already on his way after being called by Artman.

By the time the second deputy arrived, Freddie Jackson had already provided his identification but was handcuffed in the back of the patrol car.

Artman tried to justify the detainment to the second deputy by saying he was driving by and spotted a car with its lights on and people inside, and figured, since a building on the property was currently under construction, he needed to go investigate.

Artman claimed it was not racial profiling because he did not realize they were Black until after he walked up to them. He claimed that there are frequent break-ins at homes under construction.

However, he was still unable to articulate a reasonable suspicion that they had committed a crime, which is usually the basis for a criminal investigation that leads to a citizen’s detainment.

Marion County Property Appraiser records show Navongela Jackson has owned the property since 2017, and her husband was added to the deed by 2021.