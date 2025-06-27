‘I Think He Lost It:’ Ex-NY Rep. Jamaal Bowman Gets Dragged for Claiming Black People Are More Susceptible to Diseases Because of They’re Called the N-Word Daily

Former New York congressman Jamaal Bowman is known for his outspokenness and crazy antics at times, and on Wednesday, he had a meltdown on “CNN NewsNight,” blaming the N-word and racism for health problems in the Black community.

“The reason why heart disease and cancer and obesity and diabetes are bigger in the Black community is because of the stress we carry from having to deal with being called the N-word directly or indirectly every day,” Bowman said during a roundtable talk on the program Wednesday night.

“The problem is we are not dealing with America’s original sin and this disease of hate and racism toward Black and brown people and sexism toward women and anti-LGBTQ sentiment. We are not dealing with that,” Bowman said.

🚨Breaking News🚨 Jamaal Bowman admits RAP MUSIC is DANGEROUS for black people! Says the word “Nigga” causes cancer, heart disease and obesity. pic.twitter.com/gRvu09mvLt — Shemeka Michelle (@ShemekaMichelle) June 26, 2025

“Your colleagues in the Republican party do not hold each other accountable when it comes to the racism that comes from the party on a consistent basis,” he added.

Another panelist tried to interject, “Congressman, where are you —”

Bowman spoke over him, “You cannot be calm about this. I’m a Black man in America.”

“I can’t comment on this?” the panelist tried again.

“If your colleagues would listen and try to learn and engage and grow and stop being so hateful, we could have a better country, but unfortunately, we’re still here,” Bowman accused.

“It happens on both sides, Jamaal,” another panelist, former California Lt. Gov. Abel Maldonado, joined in. “You might think it happens more on your side,” he added.

Bowman interjected, disagreeing with Maldonado.

“Jamaal, when I leave the show, Jamaal, you should see my Twitter feed,” Maldonado said.

Bowman shouted him down. “We can have cops beating Black people to death and they’re acquitted. Rodney King, Abner Louima, Eric [Garner], Trayvon Martin. Black cops in Memphis. It’s not the same. I don’t want to quantify pain. That’s not what I’m talking about. Everyone goes through pain. But the racism in this country is a disease that will destroy us, and it’s destroying us right now as we speak.”

“We’re a divided country 100 percent,” Maldonado agreed.

“Jan.6 everybody was pardoned,” Bowman shot back. “Everybody was pardoned. Riots in L.A.? They’re insurrectionists, but we pardoned everyone Jan. 6. This is America.”

Social media erupted with the usual trolling and racist comments, but also with pointed conversations about healthy eating habits.

“So now being overweight is because of racism?? … This is what happens when victimhood becomes a personality trait. Maybe it’s not racism … maybe it’s door dash,” JohnKingUsa said on X.

“I think he lost it, quick…. someone pull the fire alarm,” another X user joked, referring to Bowman pulling a fire alarm on Capitol Hill right before a vote on a government funding bill in 2023.

“It’s amazing how an entire cohort will come up with literally anything to avoid eating well and exercising,” another X user said.

But others agreed with Bowman’s comments, blaming “generational trauma” for poor health in the African-American community.

“It is absolutely rooted in racism; endemic systemic generational racism. The stress is carried in the DNA. Remember, the body/mind are inseparable … This is basic knowledge of the effects of generational Trauma,” Martha Magee said on X. “Every racist will come unhinged at this notion but it happens to be the Truth. The scourge of racism continues to be a blight on the soul of America.”

Magee continued, “As I said, all the racists will become unhinged at this notion and unless you’re walking while Black or driving while black or pretty much doing anything while black you cannot possibly understand the impact of the generational trauma White America has subjected Black people to in this country.”

The connection between stress, health issues and racism in the U.S. among people of color is well-documented through a number of studies. For example, a review last year by researchers at the University of Michigan found that African-American women who experience higher levels of discrimination in everyday life have accelerated levels of biological aging.