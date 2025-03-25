Elon Musk Can Dish It, But Can He Take It? Billionaire Threatens to Sue Ex-Congressman Jamaal Bowman Over ‘Incompetent’ and ‘Thief’ Diss on CNN

Elon Musk can certainly dish it out, disparaging critics as everything from traitors to pedophiles, but taking the heat is proving to be a challenge for the world’s richest man.

The overseer of the Department of Government Efficiency is stealing a page from his boss, President Donald Trump, by threatening to sue former New York congressman Jamaal Bowman following Bowman’s comments last week on CNN.

“The American people don’t trust Elon Musk,” Bowman said during a panel discussion on “NewsNight with Abby Phillip.” “He’s incompetent. He’s a thief. He’s a Nazi, and people don’t trust him, period.”

Jamaal Bowman and Elon Musk (Photos: Getty Images)

Phillip, perhaps sensing trouble ahead, distanced herself from Bowman’s remarks, telling viewers, “I just have to say, your opinion about Elon Musk is your opinion about Elon Musk.”

Among those watching that night was Republican political operative Thomas Hern, who posted on X, “Jamaal Bowman just called Elon Musk an “incompetent thief” and “Nazi” on CNN. A lawsuit waiting to happen.”

Twenty-four hours later, Musk responded to Hern: “I’ve had enough. Lawsuit inbound.”

He was encouraged by supporters on the right, including Utah Sen. Mike Lee, who suggested Musk sue Bowman “into the Stone Age.”

“Defamation against conservatives can’t go unaddressed, or it will never end,” Lee wrote on X.

Right-wing podcaster Ian Miles Cheong set the parameters in a post on X.

“Jamaal Bowman must apologize to Elon Musk for lying about him and the apology must be public, on video,” Cheong wrote. “You can’t lie about someone and defame his reputation like this. You spend decades building a reputation only for liars to take you down in a minute.”

It’s unclear if Musk has actually filed a lawsuit and, if he does, what damages he might seek. The controversy is just the latest to befall Musk, who has been subject to protests over his stewardship of DOGE, which has eliminated at least 222,000 federal jobs.

Musk’s critics have targeted Tesla, which has seen its stock plummet. Tesla showrooms across the county have been beset with incidents of arson and vandalism.

The Nazi accusations followed Musk’s awkward gesture at Trump’s inauguration, which resembled the “Sieg Heil” salute popularized by Adolf Hitler.

The Trump administration has staged a full-court press in defense of Musk. The president has promoted Tesla vehicles, encouraging his supporters to purchase them. And Attorney General Pam Bondi has issued a series of overheated pronouncements on the Tesla attacks, threatening to interfere in cases outside her jurisdiction.

On Sunday, in an interview on the Fox Business Channel, Bondi suggested “weapons of mass destruction” were being used against the electric car manufacturer.

She also issued a warning against a former colleague of Bowman, Texas congresswoman Jasmine Crockett.

“Well, she is an elected public official. And so she needs to tread very carefully, because nothing will happen to Elon Musk,” Bondi said. “And we’re going to fight to protect all of — all of the Tesla owners throughout this country. And all its basic safety once again. Domestic terrorism is going to come to a stop in our country.”

Back on X, Musk critics reminded him of past comments that would seemingly preclude a lawsuit against Bowman.

“I thought you are an advocate of free speech supporting people who say all sorts of nasty things about immigrants,” wrote one follower. “Now, what is the difference? We are all human beings. Hope you will now learn that insults and hate speech affect everyone individually.”

Added another, “But I thought freedom of speech was so important to you, Elon? Jamaal Bowman spoke the truth and it hurt you little man feelings.”