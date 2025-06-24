‘You Better Watch Your… Back’: Amazon Driver Caught on Video Threatening Black Woman with Racist Violence After He Got Locked Inside Gated Apartment Complex, Calling It ‘Kidnapping’

An Amazon driver was caught on video going on a racist tirade at a Black tenant after he got locked inside a gated apartment complex in Los Angeles.

Surveillance footage obtained by KTTV shows the driver launching a profanity-ridden rant after he attempted to access a set of apartments in the Cudahy suburb to make a delivery.

After getting stuck at the gate, he followed a tenant who gained access to the property and drove into the complex.

An Amazon delivery driver was caught on video harassing a Black woman. (Photo: Fox 11 screenshot)

Once he was inside, the gate locked behind him, leaving him stuck with no way out.

Believing he was left stranded, he reportedly saw a Black female tenant he thought was a property manager who could let him out, and started aiming racist, violent threats at her.

Surveillance cameras also caught him calling a phone number posted on the property and leaving a threatening and racist voicemail for the complex’s property manager.

The driver was heard saying, “You’re a (expletive), ya hear me? You (expletive). Locking people into the (expletive) gate, you (expletive). I oughta sue your (expletive). You know that’s (expletive) kidnapping. You cannot keep people hostage. You (expletive). Ima find your (expletive), swear to God. You better watch your (expletive) back.”

The property manager, Joel Estrada, stated that after he heard the voicemail, he tried contacting Amazon to file a complaint, but has yet to receive a response.

“Amazon simply does not have an avenue where things like this can be reported in good faith by community residents. They just don’t have an avenue to do so,” Estrada said.

Najee Ali, director of Project Islamic Hope, is now demanding a meeting with an Amazon representative on behalf of the complex’s residents.

“Anytime their drivers are sending racist threats of violence against tenants, it’s unacceptable,” Ali said. “And the fact they have ignored meeting requests, they need to come forward and at least meet with us to hear our concerns.”

When asked about the incident, Amazon sent the following statement to KTTV:

“The behavior exhibited in this video is unacceptable. Our team is investigating what occurred and will take appropriate action.”

Atlanta Black Star has also reached out to Amazon for further comment on whether the driver has faced any consequences.