‘He Ain’t Lying’: David Banner Says You Should Never Do Business with Men Who Cheat on Their Wives, and Most Fans Agree

Rapper, producer, and actor David Banner was the latest celebrity to sit down with Shannon Sharpe for the former NFL player’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast.

Banner, 51, had a wide-ranging conversation with Sharpe, 56, during which the Mississippi native—born Lavell William Crump—touched on the topic of infidelity among his peers.

Mississippi rapper/actor David Banner stops by “Club Shay Shay” for an in-depth conversation. (Photo credit: Club Shay Shay/YouTube)

“My mentor taught me something, bro. I’m serious, bro. I never thought about this in my life, bro. He said, ‘I don’t do business with men that cheat on their wives,’” Banner told Sharpe.

“And I said, ‘Huh?’ He said, ‘If the person that you sleep with can’t trust you, I damn sure can’t.’ And I never thought about that,” he added.

Banner went on to explain how therapy taught him to care about other people. He owned up to no longer being the “young maniac loud talking person” of his past.

The “Club Shay Shay” social media accounts shared a clip of Banner repeating his mentor’s advice on avoiding certain business partners, sparking lively Instagram commentary as the topic of infidelity took center stage.

“This is how men should hold other men accountable. Basic logic, right,” one woman wrote on Facebook. A second woman also co-signed Banner’s remarks, adding, “He ain’t lying.”

A third person exclaimed, “Bro, you sayin a lot in a few words!!”

However, a few men in the comments disagreed with what Banner’s mentor supposedly had to say by writing, “Boys get rich and say anything. Lmao.”

One person aimed at other people in the comment section, writing, “Look at the hit dogs hollering, lol.” Another commenter wrote, “The only men who have ever debated me on this are men who cheat on their wives, lol.”

In September 2024, xoNecole caught up with Banner on the red carpet during the “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” world premiere at New York City’s Lincoln Center.

Banner has recently been open about the dynamics of relationships, expressing his desire to get married and have children now in his 50s. The Southern University graduate shared his thoughts on building his career and building a family on the red carpet during the “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” world premiere at New York City’s Lincoln Center in September 2024.

“I’m tired. I want to find my wife, have some kids. We chase all of these esoteric goals, and sometimes we look back, and we left the things that really matter,” Banner told xoNecole.

He continued, “I looked up one day, I had all of them, the music accolades, the film accolades, not all the ones that I want, but a lot of them. I had accomplished my goal, had chased my goal so long that when I looked up, I saw that I ran off and left everything else.”

Banner played Missouri Slim in Peacock’s “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist “miniseries. His TV credits also include roles in “Saints & Sinners,” “Empire,” and his current role on “The Family Business: New Orleans.”

His filmography also includes appearances in motion pictures like “Black Snake Moan,” “This Christmas,” and “Ride Along.” The social activist voiced the David Banner character in the “Def Jam: Fight for NY” video game as well.

His filmography includes roles in films like “Black Snake Moan, “This Christmas,” and “Ride Along.” A passionate social activist, he also voiced the David Banner character in the ‘Def Jam: Fight for NY” video game. Along the way, he found guidance in Oscar-winning actor Samuel L. Jackson, who became a mentor to him.

Banner first broke into the industry as a recording artist and music producer in the early 2000s. He produced T.I.’s 2003 single “Rubber Band Man” before providing beats for other music acts like Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Maroon 5, and Snoop Dogg, among others.

“Like a Pimp” dropped in 2003, too. Banner’s self-produced track became a Top 50 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He later earned a Top 10 entry and RIAA gold plaque for 2005’s “Play.” His most recent studio album, “The God Box,” came out in 2017.

Banner has also recently teased his A Banner Vision company is working to create a Black love-themed science fiction movie. According to the former half of the Crooked Lettaz rap duo, he’s also lending a hand on Jill Scott’s upcoming music project.

In recent months, the “Get Like Me” rapper has been focused on advocating for mental health awareness.