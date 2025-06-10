‘I’ll Spit In Your Face!’: Protesters Caught on Video Calling Black Cops the N-Word as Black Citizens Debate Whether Protests ‘Are Our Fight Too’

Video of Latino protesters in Los Angeles peppering a Black cop with racist taunts is being used to discourage unity between the two communities as protesters continue to take to the streets in opposition to the Trump administration’s crackdown on migrants.

The protests began over the weekend as federal immigration officers conducted raids across the city targeting residents in areas with the largest Latino populations. Dozens of people have been arrested in Los Angeles, and tensions have only been exacerbated by the president’s deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Southern California on Monday, joining another 2,000 National Guard personnel already on the scene.

The demonstrations were mostly peaceful at first, though over the weekend, cars were set on fire and a major highway was shut down by protesters, ending in dozens of arrests. The anger is palpable, and scenes like this one have played out across the city between protesters and law enforcement.

“I’ll spit in your face … f–k your family, N-word, f–k your kids, N-word,” a young Latino protester yelled at an unnamed Black Los Angeles police officer, who remains calm and doesn’t respond. “I can’t sleep comfortably because of you.”

Mexicans call a black LAPD officer the n word…..



BLACK AMERICANS THIS AINT OUR BUSINESS pic.twitter.com/PWORhfBAay — DuragsandMagacaps (@magawavecap) June 9, 2025

A young Latina woman joined in, calling the officer the N-word repeatedly while getting personal about his eating habits. She signaled she knew him, as a customer at Cava, where she works.

The exchanges led the X account holder, Durags and Magacaps, to caption the video, which was viewed nearly 81,000 times: “BLACK AMERICANS THIS AINT OUR BUSINESS.”

It’s a growing sentiment across social media accounts presenting as being part of the Black community, though there’s been just as much pushback.

“Just say your a coward and move on,” responded one commenter on Durags and Magacaps’ feed. “Because when they come for you, and they will come for you, nobody will care.”

Added another, “Black maga, standing with police and white Americans.”

But it’s not just conservatives who are encouraging the Black community to stay on the sidelines.

“Black folks go home. Black folks go home. This is not our business,” one woman, captured on video, yelled as she drove past a protest sight.

The use of the N-word was also at issue, with some social media users claiming it demonstrates long-held racist attitudes by Latinos against Blacks.

Who can and who can’t use the N-word is always a touchy issue. An X account holder wrote that younger Mexicans use it often and “aren’t being racist, they’ve just learned to speak that way through music, films, etc.”

The civil rights establishment, the National Urban League, meanwhile, is standing firmly behind the protesters.

“We stand in full and urgent solidarity with California Governor Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, and the residents of Los Angeles during this alarming moment,” the leaders of eight civil rights organizations wrote in a joint letter.

“The federal government’s decision to federalize the State National Guard in Los Angeles, against the protestations of the Governor and against Mayor Bass’s urging, is deeply disturbing. It is reckless and creates the possibility of greater rights violations endangering residents,” the letter continues.

It goes on to note that no such show of force was deployed in advance of the January 6 insurrection at our nation’s capital, despite the clear threat to democracy. The contrast is alarming.”

Rapper The Game also posted on Instagram on Monday in favor of Black and Brown unity.

“Ever since I could remember… it’s been black & brown in this city,” the Compton native wrote. “From the early days of my childhood til now, we’ve been side by side through it all. All of us. All the time. Not always seeing eye to eye but we’ve shared Los Angeles for a very long time. I stand with y’all like I know you’d stand with us. ‘We might fight against each other… but I promise you this.. we’ll burn this b!%?! down get us pissed!!!!!’ To live & die in L.A.”