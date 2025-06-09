‘That’s What You’re Being Arrested for’: Alabama Cop Apprehended at Disney World Resort After Allegedly Kidnapping Man from Mississippi House Party

It all started May 24 at a house party in Mississippi. Before local police were called, the homeowner contacted David Cunningham, an off-duty Alabama police officer, who arrived in his patrol car to find the alleged dog shooter arguing with the homeowner.

Cunningham handcuffed the shooter and placed him in the back seat of his cruiser. He was gone before the local police were called.

Prichard Police officer David Cunningham was arrested and is facing a kidnapping charge. (Photo: YouTube screenshot/WKRG)

Harrison County, Mississippi, deputies tracked down the Prichard police car soon afterward. Before they approached the vehicle, Cunningham emerged from it, wearing dark clothes, a badge and gun. He said he was a police officer, according to an arrest warrant.

The accused dog shooter was uncuffed and released. Cunningham was told he didn’t have the jurisdiction or authority to make an arrest but was allowed to leave, along with a female passenger who would not accompany him to his next stop:

Disney World.

In the meantime, the 21-year-old who allegedly shot the dog told authorities Cunningham took him against his will, and he feared for his life. A warrant was issued for the Alabama cop’s arrest.

Orange County, Florida, deputies and US Marshals tracked him down to an Orlando resort, where he was arrested June 3.

Appearing before a magistrate the next day, Cunningham learned he was facing a kidnapping charge.

“So that’s what you’ve been arrested for,” the judge said, “just to let you know. “

One day earlier, on June 2, the female passenger, Kristin Allen of Gulfport, Mississippi, turned herself in to the Harrison County Detention Center. Details of their relationship remain unclear.

Investigators said she helped Cunningham rationalize his unlawful actions and charged her with a felony count of hindering a prosecution.

According to Mobile’s NBC affiliate, Cunningham is being held on a $500,000 bond upon extradition from Florida. As of Thursday night, he remained in the Orange County Jail. There is no word on when he might be returned to Mississippi. However, WALA reports that Cunningham signed a waiver of extradition, which would allow Harrison County authorities to take him into custody.

Meanwhile, Prichard Police said in a statement they are “awaiting an investigative report from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office to gain a clearer understanding of the circumstances.”

They’ve also initiated an internal probe “to review all policies that may have been violated in connection with this situation,” including operating a city vehicle across state lines.”

“We take these matters seriously and are committed to ensuring full accountability and transparency throughout the process, the Prichard police statement concluded.

Cunningham previously worked for the Mobile Police Department before resigning in February under “administrative investigation,” WALA-TV in Mobile reported.