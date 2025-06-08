‘Johnny You’re Not Going to Sing Any Leads’: Jimmy Jam Reveals Ralph Tresvant and Ricky Bell of New Edition Were Against Bringing Johnny Gill Into the Group

The late 1980s marked a pivotal moment for New Edition, as the Boston-bred R&B group faced a crossroads that would either make or break their future.

After Bobby Brown’s departure left a significant void in their lineup, the remaining members found themselves grappling with how to move forward while maintaining the chemistry that had made them stars.

The solution would come in the form of Johnny Gill, a powerhouse vocalist whose addition would prove both controversial and transformative.

)From left to right) “New Edition” band members Ronnie DeVoe, Michael Bivins, Ricky Bell, Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The story of how Johnny Gill became the sixth member of New Edition has remained largely untold until now, when producer Jimmy Jam recently revealed the behind-the-scenes drama that nearly prevented one of music’s most successful group makeovers.

During an appearance on Shawn Stockton’s “On That Note” podcast, the hitmaker behind over 100 gold, platinum, and diamond albums pulled back the curtain on the delicate negotiations that made it possible.

“I got the word that Johnny was going to be in the group from, I think, maybe Biv or somebody I ran into at a concert,” Jimmy Jam shared in a clip posted by Golden Era Stories.

The producer immediately recognized both the opportunity and the challenge ahead.

“For me, as producer, it was like, ‘Yeah, but it’s problem-solving now because how do we get Johnny into the group? Into a group that’s already so established with what they do, right? How do we do that?'” said Jimmy.

The solution required more than musical arrangements, it demanded a careful assessment of human psychology.

When the group convened in Minneapolis for what would become a make-or-break meeting, the divisions were clear. Ralph Tresvant and Ricky Bell were against bringing in the new member, while Mike Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe were all for Gill coming in.

The tension in that conference room could have derailed everything.

Jimmy Jam’s masterstroke came with him starting the meeting by telling Johnny directly that he wouldn’t be singing any lead vocals on the upcoming project.

Gill’s response revealed the character that would ultimately win over his skeptical future bandmates.

“That’s cool. I’m a team player, man. Whatever you need me to do,” he allegedly replied without hesitation.

That moment of selflessness shifted the entire dynamic.

The producer explained how Johnny’s willingness to take a back seat immediately eased tensions, making both camps comfortable with the arrangement. “If that meeting hadn’t happened, ‘Heartbreak’ wouldn’t have happened,” Jimmy Jam declared, emphasizing just how crucial that single conversation was to music history.

The strategy for introducing Johnny to the world was equally calculated. The team developed a three-single plan designed to gradually familiarize audiences with the group’s new sound in 1988.

The first single, “If It Isn’t Love,” would maintain New Edition’s established identity.

The second single, “Not My Kind of Girl,” would offer subtle hints of Johnny’s vocal presence.

The third single, “Can You Stand the Rain,” would showcase his full power.

Jimmy Jam wanted listeners to experience that same sense of discovery as hearing The Stylistics’ “You Make Me Feel Brand New” for the first time — when they introduced the deep voice of Arrion Love to fans and contrasted it to Russell Thompkins’ tenor. He likened this dynamic to that of Tresvant and Gill.

When Golden Era shared this revelation on Facebook, fans had plenty to say about the strategic integration.

One person observed, “Johnny literally took the group from boys to men.”

Another fan appreciated the broader implications: “That actually makes sense from a stylistic standpoint. Because the record that he’s talking about introduces New Edition new sound so it wasn’t only introducing Johnny. It was introducing the New Edition maturity.”

Someone else noted how the plan worked exactly as intended: “I remember watching the ‘If It Isn’t Love’ video going ‘who is that new dude?’ By the time ‘Can You Stand the Rain’ came out, I thought, oh, that is who that new guy is. Their plan worked on me for sure.”

The transformation wasn’t lost on others either.

“Johnny Gill’s voice actually took NE out of Bubbly Gum to legit R&B,” one wrote.

The calculated approach paid off.

“Heart Break” became both a critical and commercial triumph, earning double platinum status and establishing the group as serious R&B contenders rather than just another boy band.

New Edition, though it has had some ups and downs over the years — which found Tresvant and Gill actually allies in group disputes like the issue of who actually owns the name of New Edition — is still touring, celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2023.