‘Stop Touching My Vehicle!’: White Woman Steps In Parking Spot to Block Driver, Then Calls 911 to Ask for a Specific Officer by Name When Confronted by Black Woman, Video Shows

Fighting for parking spots comes with the territory of driving, but it takes a special kind of boldness to block a space with your feet — by stepping in front of a car — and then call the police when you’re confronted.

In a series of videos posted to TikTok that have more than ten thousand comments, a woman named Tori (@thebratzworld) documented her clash with an “entitled” white woman while she was trying to simply park her car and go to a dentist appointment in Royersford, Pennsylvania.

Instead of accepting defeat and driving on, the aggrieved driver took matters into her own hands, getting out of the vehicle to give the parking spot thief an earful. But not everyone agreed that was the right move.

Woman blocking parking spot faces online backlash. (Credit: TikTok/@thebratzworld)

“Stop touching my vehicle!” yelled Tori. The unidentified woman refused to budge an inch as she called the police via her smart watch. “She’s getting aggressive” she told an officer as she continued to block the car, adding “I don’t feel safe.”

“Imagine trying to pull into a parking spot and someone moving in front of you then calling the police, then calling for a specific officer, and using the ‘being aggressive’ dog whistle. Living life while being Black is crazy,” Tori captioned the first of the videos posted to TikTok that showed the fiery encounter.

♬ original sound – 💋 @thebratzworld Imagine trying to pull into a parking spot and someone moving in front of you then calling the police, asking for a specific officer and using the “being aggressive” dog whistle. Living life while being black is crazy. #Karen

Things escalated when the white woman began pointing to spaces around the lot, “You’re too lazy to walk your ass over there or over there to get a spot.” A man was apparently changing a tire on the white woman’s car in the next space over, and he “needed room,” she said, but Tori wouldn’t back down.

Cue the call to 911. The woman even requested a specific officer to handle the “case”: none other than the Royersford police chief.

Echoing hundreds of annoyed and outraged comments, one person on TikTok wrote, “911 is for emergencies can we please get that through our heads.” Another viewer noted, “she’s weaponizing the cops for a parking spot.”

“Has she already been charged with filing a false police report and abusing the emergency services!? If not, why hasn’t she. This is clearly not an emergency.”

“We can never defend ourselves without being labeled aggressive,” agreed a commenter. But not everyone was in alignment with how Tori acted, and many thought she should have moved on and let the man change the tire in peace. Tori, aka “TheBratzworld.” took to TikTok again to defend herself from the critics and even responded to challenges over the veracity of her story.

“We are in a very prejudiced township, and if I was to potentially harm her, I would have been harmed way worse, so I couldn’t even leave the scene… because she had told them on the phone that I was being aggressive.” It turned out that the white woman later apologized — but Tori wasn’t buying it, calling her a “racist piece of sh*t.”

“You can have a dispute over a parking spot… you might get some words, but who’s calling the police?” she told her viewers. When officers arrived, Tori shared a key fact — that she had everything on video — and a then cop ordered the woman to move out of the spot and told Tori to “move the f**k on” with her day.

“I am very kind, like an actual pocket full of sunshine,” she wrote in the caption. “But I will not be scared into submission.”