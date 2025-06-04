‘Disgusting Abomination’: Rand Paul, Elon Musk Rip Apart Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ As Criticism of the President’s Policies Among Republicans Grows Louder

Cracks are beginning to show in the united front Republicans and MAGA voters usually display toward President Donald Trump as criticism over his “One Big Beautiful Bill” grows louder.

Some Republican lawmakers are even breaking ranks and beginning to distance themselves from Trump’s enormous spending measure that the House passed right before Memorial Day last month.

SpaceX and Tesla billionaire Elon Musk exploded on social media Tuesday after saying last week that the bill undermined the work he did at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk, a former senior adviser to the president and a massive Republican campaign donor, called the legislation a “disgusting abomination.”

Elon Musk and Rand Paul (Photos: Getty Images)

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore,” Musk wrote on his social media platform X. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

And he’s not alone

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, a libertarian and a Trump supporter, has voiced his disapproval with the measure since it passed in the House.

“Once this bill votes, and this debt ceiling goes through, the debt is owned by the GOP, and there is no more campaigning and saying ‘This is the Democrats,’” Paul said in an interview on CNBC.

“It will be owned by the Republicans, and I think that’s a huge mistake,” he added.

Trump couldn’t stand the criticism and hit back, blasting Paul on his Truth Social platform. “Rand votes NO on everything, but never has any practical or constructive ideas. His ideas are actually crazy (losers!). The people of Kentucky can’t stand him. This is a BIG GROWTH BILL!”

Even Trump sycophant Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene jumped on the bandwagon. Greene embarrassingly admitted that while she voted for the measure, she didn’t actually read the “One Big Beautiful Bill” and was surprised by a section on artificial intelligence.

“Full transparency, I did not know about this section … that strips states of the right to make laws or regulate AI for 10 years. I am adamantly OPPOSED to this and it is a violation of state rights and I would have voted NO if I had known this was in there,” Greene posted on X.

Trump also spent time on his Truth Social platform on Monday defending his giant spending plan. “So many false statements are being made about “THE ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL,” but what nobody understands is that it’s the single biggest Spending Cut in History, by far!”

But the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office has given a preliminary projection that estimates the cost of the mammoth measure in the trillions of dollars. Among other provisions for border security and the military, the plan would make huge cuts to Medicaid and food assistance programs while extending Trump’s first-term tax cuts, which benefit the wealthiest Americans the most.

The legislative package also extends Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, boosts defense spending by $150 billion. It includes a 10-year ban on state AI laws, rolls back clean energy tax credits, raises the SALT deduction cap from $10,000 to $40,000, and limits judges’ contempt powers.

The bill passed narrowly (215–214–1) and is now headed to the Senate, where it’s expected to undergo changes. Trump has been urging Congress to send him the bill before the Fourth of July.