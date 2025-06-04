‘What Happened to Her’: Lindsay Lohan’s New Selfie on Vacation Has Fans Doing a Double Take

Actress Lindsay Lohan, 38, is putting a spotlight on her face.

The “Freaky Friday” star has her fans doing a double take after sharing a selfie on her Instagram page. She wrote in the caption, “Skin’s on vacation mode.”

Lindsay Lohan’s recent Instagram photo has fans questioning her skincare routine. (Photo credit: @lindsaylohan/Instagram



Lohan’s photo was met with mixed reactions, including confusion. Many wondered, “What happened to her freckles?” referring to her past role in “The Parent Trap,” where they were most visible.

“For the love of god, please just tell us what you had done and who did it. Gatekeeping this knowledge is a crime,” another person posted, suggesting Lohan received cosmetic surgery.

Over on Hollywood Unlocked’s repost of Lindsay’s face picture, a commenter wrote, “She definitely reversed aged! She looks happy and healthy.”

One person claimed, “She looks great, but the reason there is no freckles is a smoothing filter.”

In addition, a skeptical fan expressed, “She looks beautiful here, but I don’t believe she’s barefaced.”

According to InStyle magazine, Lohan as well as her dermatologist, Dr. Radmila Lukian, have been posting about her skin care via Instagram since 2024.

In December 2024, Lukian also uploaded a photo with Lohan with the caption, “Trust and confidence are the foundation of our relationship @lindsaylohan.”

'the parent trap' starring lindsay lohan premiered 23 years ago💫 pic.twitter.com/G95RiCDdpY — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) July 20, 2021

The former child star opened up about her beauty treatment in a May 2025 interview with Elle magazine. When asked to share her skin care secrets, Lohan revealed her specific routine and diet.

“I drink this juice every morning. It’s like carrot, ginger, lemon, olive oil, apple. I also drink a lot of green tea, a lot of water. I’m a big pickled beets person, so I put them in almost everything. My skin care is very specific,” she explained.

Lohan continued, “I’m trying out some serums now that I’m doing — I’m testing them. Also, I’m a big believer in ice-cold water on your face when you wake up. I drink lemon juice a lot; I also put tons of chia seeds in my water. Eye patches, I do every morning. I’m into lasers.”

She also told the publication that her skin “changed” after having her son, Luai Shammas, in 2023 with financier Bader Shammas.

Lindsay and Bader got married one year earlier in April 2022.

Later in the 2025 Elle conversation, Lohan addressed the constant speculation that she had work done on her face. After her publicist blasted the entertainment media’s obsession with women’s looks, she denied getting a facelift.

“I’m like, when? With what time? Where?” Lohan wondered aloud during a portion of the conversation about face-altering surgery. However, the “Rumors” singer did admit, “Everyone does Botox.”

Lohan has had a turbulent showbiz career. Her movie roles in films such as “The Parent Trap” in 1998, “Freaky Friday” in 2003, and “Mean Girls” in 2004 made her one of the hottest young stars in the world at the turn of the century.

However, multiple arrests, professional setbacks, personal controversies, and substance abuse issues derailed Lohan’s meteoric rise to superstardom. The former Disney star sparked a comeback in 2022 with the Netflix romantic comedy “Falling for Christmas.”

Lohan landed lead roles in two additional Netflix-backed comedies. “Irish Wish” and “Our Little Secret” premiered on the streaming platform in 2024. Disney’s “Freakier Friday” sequel with Jamie Lee Curtis lands in theaters on Aug. 8.