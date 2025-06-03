‘It’s Going to Ruin My Life’: California Woman Who Went Viral for Spewing Racial Slurs at Black Movers Asks Man She Berated to Delete Video

After screaming loudly in the middle of the street, angry that her driveway had been blocked by a delivery truck, a seemingly entitled Northern California woman ensured a level of infamy when she concluded her rant at two Black furniture movers with a racist taunt.

The video, shot in the wealthy suburb of Healdsburg, California, has been viewed nearly 2 million times and received more than 235,000 likes. The woman featured in the video has been named by several commenters, and while her identity hasn’t been confirmed, a person matching that name direct messaged the TikTok account holder and asked him to remove the clip.

Video screenshot captures a woman yelling. (Photo: TikTok/Jay Money)

“Was a point where she reached out to my partner, ‘Hey, take this video down, it’s going to ruin my life,’” one of the movers, Keonta Gilmer, told local station KRON. “Another follow-up with a cease and assist, like a demand. A poorly written one on top of that.”

Gilmer said the encounter was tense from the beginning.

“It was just constant ‘F-yous’ and then expletives and slurs. It started left and it stayed left,” Gilmer said.

In the 18-second clip, the woman confronts the movers, saying she can’t get out of her residence because of their moving truck. Gilmer said he had already told the woman they would move their vehicle, but she demanded instant satisfaction.

“I live here. I can’t get out of my f–king house,” she shrieks.

After telling the drivers to “f–k off,” she storms off like a petulant pre-teen.

Gilbert’s business partner responds, “I think a simple, ‘Can you move your truck, please?’ would’ve sufficed.”

“Stupid N-word,” she yells before getting into her car.

Gilbert’s associate laughs, pauses, and says, “Right. Glad I recorded that!”

No doubt the woman wishes he hadn’t.

Gilmer said he is disinclined to feel any sympathy for her.

“That being in your vernacular, like you said, for it to slip out so fast, it just shows it’s common for you,” he said. “It wasn’t a slip out, you didn’t feel bad for it. It didn’t take a lot out of you to say it.”

The consequences could be severe for the woman, who was initially thought to be a bartender at legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola’s winery.

She doesn’t work there anymore, wrote one commenter who pleaded with the online mob to stop calling Coppola’s, saying “it was wild today.”

When asked if the woman had been fired because of the video, the commenter replied she hadn’t worked there for years.

Whoever she is, the woman is about to find out TikTok is relentless and typically unforgiving.

“Let’s make her popular. TikTok, do your thing,” wrote one subscriber.

“Ashamed of Nothing. Offended by Everything. Contributes Nothing. Entitled to Everything,” wrote another commenter — a sentiment widely shared by other viewers.

One man predicted how the story would unfold from here.

“Cue the that’s not who I am’ apology,” he wrote.