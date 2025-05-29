‘Is She Ok?’: Shakira Takes a Hard Fall Onstage In Montreal as Fans Gasp In Shock During Viral Video Performance

“Whenever, Wherever” singer Shakira took quite a tumble on stage during her concert at the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec last week.

Just as she was about to perform her 2001 hit during her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” world tour, the Colombian star took a sudden fall on stage.

Shakira had a slip and fall on stage during a recent tour stop leaving fans concerned. (Photo by Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images)

In several fan-posted videos, Shakira is seen standing alone on stage, arms outstretched as the music begins to play. Dressed in a brown two-piece outfit, the 48-year-old throws her head forward at the first drop, smiling as she launches into her dance moves—only to suddenly slip and crash onto the stage floor.

But, being the professional that she is, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer used her right leg to swiftly spin herself around and get back up to a standing position.

Shakira had just enough intro music left to recover and make it back to the microphone seconds before her vocals were set to begin.

Like nothing ever happened, Shakira proceeded to sing the first part of her lyrics: “Lucky you were born that far away so, we could both make fun of distance.”

What some may consider to be an embarrassing moment seemed to be one that the entertainer took in stride. She ended up posting a video of the fall on her own Instagram Story.

Under that, she wrote a two-sentence caption, the first line in French and the second in Spanish. Translated to English, the first one said, “As I say…no one escapes the falls.” The other — very similar to the first — read, “No one can escape falls!”

Shakira shared last night’s fall via Instagram. 😭pic.twitter.com/qZdsUU67Kb — shakirastuff | fan account (@shakirastuff_) May 21, 2025

A Shakira fan account shared her Instagram post on X and wrote, “Shakira shared last night’s fall via Instagram.”

A concerned person in the comments wrote “Is she ok?.”

A different fan who had some words of encouragement said, “A great example of resilience! I hope she didn’t get injured. Such falls cause pains and injuries the next morning.”

Another person with a positive outlook wrote, “She’s so real for this! Instead of being ashamed she decides to share it herself. Queen, if you ask me.”

During this tour alone, Shakira’s proved that she won’t let mishaps keep her down, if she can help it. Just four days after her world tour began in February, she had to be hospitalized due to a medical emergency.

In a Feb. 15 statement, she said, “I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalized.” She then informed fans attending the show in Peru that she would have to cancel her performance for the 16th.

But the singer wasn’t out for long. She improved enough to perform on Feb. 17 in Peru’s capital.

For now, Shakira is scheduled to perform through November, with her final two shows set in Lima, Peru, to make up for a previously canceled date.