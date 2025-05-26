‘Angry, Unhinged’: MAGA Explodes Over Scott Pelley’s Wake Forest Speech Slamming Trump’s DEI Crackdown and Quoting Maya Angelou

Supporters of President Donald Trump are criticizing CBS 60 Minutes anchor Scott Pelley and referring to Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, as “Woke Forest” after Pelley delivered a commencement address last week that criticized the Trump administration’s policies.

“Guys like Scott Pelley, who want to posture as bastions for ‘free speech’ are more likely to have to be reminded that ‘talk is cheap,’” an X user named Stan Sadawski posted. “I hope those poor graduates from Wake Forest didn’t have to listen to him for 60 Minutes commercial-free.”

“60 Minutes” journalist Scott Pelley delivers Wake Forest University’s commencement address May 19, 2025. (Photo: X/@papistosh)

“CBS/60 Minutes’ Scott Pelley raged at Trump in angry, unhinged commencement address at Wake Forest,” wrote another X user.

Dan Shive, a graduate of Wake Forest University, posted on X that most students couldn’t care less about commencement addresses. “Well, this graduation should have been one of those days. His political speech was a reflection of the University. Many other topics would have been better. Academic freedom should be about presenting facts and letting students decide. Not biased Socialistic principles. Embarrassing!”

Another Trump supporter posted, “TDS (Trump derangement syndrome) is strong with Woke Forest.”

In his speech, Pelley told graduates, on May 19, “Your country needs you. The country that has given so much is calling you, the Class of 2025.”

He continued: “To move forward, we debate, not demonize. We discuss, not destroy. But in this moment – this moment, this morning – our sacred rule of law is under attack. Journalism is under attack. Universities are under attack. Freedom of speech is under attack.”

“An insidious fear is reaching through our schools, our businesses, our homes and into our private thoughts. The fear to speak. In America? If our government is – in Lincoln’s words – ‘of the people, by the people and for the people’ – then why are we afraid to speak?”

“Today, great universities are threatened with ruin,” Pelley continued.

He cited the words of author, poet, and former Wake Forest Professor Maya Angelou, writer George Orwell, and civil rights pioneer the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Pelley quoted part of Angelou’s famous poem “And Still I Rise”: “You may write me down in history with your bitter, twisted lies. You may tread me into the very dirt, but like dust, I’ll rise.”

He also criticized Trump’s efforts at dismantling diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies in the government, citing Orwell, an author known for his warnings about totalitarianism, injustice, and the dangers of unfettered power.

“‘Diversity’ is now described as ‘illegal.’ ‘Equity’ is to be shunned. ‘Inclusion’ is a dirty word. This is an old playbook, my friends. There is nothing new in this. George Orwell … in 1949, he warned of what he called ‘new speak.’ He understood that ignorance works for power,” Pelley told his audience.

Media personality and podcast host Megyn Kelly joined in on the criticism of the 60 Minutes anchor’s speech.

“I don’t know why Wake Forest would invite Scott Pelley … Here he goes to speak to these poor graduates who are his captive audience. And keep in mind when you hear this clip of the Free Speech crackdowns that we suffered during COVID under Joe Biden when he took over, and how we got censored … Now is the time Scott Pelley would like to throw a word out there about free speech,” Kelly said.

Pelley ended his speech telling graduates their country needs them: “In a moment like this, when our country is in peril, don’t ask the meaning of life. Life is asking, ‘What’s the meaning of you?’”