‘She Lost Too Much Weight’: Rosie O’Donnell’s Drastic Weight Loss Sparks Concern as Fans Compare Her ‘Sickly’ Look to Sharon Osbourne

Rosie O’Donnell has never been one to shy away from sharing her personal journey with the public, but her latest Instagram post has sparked a wave of concern among fans who barely recognize the beloved comedian and former talk show host.

The 63-year-old entertainer recently shared a screenshot of herself performing onstage, showcasing a dramatically slimmed-down figure that has left many of her followers worried about her health and well-being.

Rosie O’Donnell shows off her drastic weight loss in new photos, leaving fans stunned at how thin she’s gotten. (Photo by Mike Pont/Getty Images)



The former “View” host is crediting much of her weight loss to Mounjaro, a type 2 diabetes medication that has become increasingly popular among celebrities seeking to shed pounds. Many celebrities, like Sharon Osbourne and Oprah Winfrey, have embraced weight loss drugs like Mounjaro and Ozempic to shed unwanted pounds.

In her Instagram caption, she expressed her own disbelief at her appearance, writing, “I can’t believe this is me now,” while adding hashtags including “#mounjaro,” “#weightloss” and “#bodydismorphia.”

The image showed her wearing dark pants and a light green sweater while holding a microphone, appearing confident yet noticeably different from her previous public appearances.

However, the response from fans has been mixed, with many expressing genuine concern about her current state. PEOPLE readers chimed in, giving their opinion on the drastic weight loss and also defending her against unfair critics.

“She needs to get clothes that fit better. I think she’s lost too much weight and looks older,” wrote one follower.

Another was more direct in their assessment, commenting, “She doesn’t look well. I wouldn’t brag about that look.”

A third claimed, “What happens when you start looking like Sharon Osbourne? At some point it looks so unhealthy. Please be careful.”

Sharon OsBourne is being told she should sue Ozempic … so sad pic.twitter.com/3Hnkj5zSiZ — JacobIsrael71 (@JacobIsrael71) May 20, 2025

One more thoughtful commenter provided context for the concerns, stating, “She looks older but not sickly to me. Sometimes people look older when they lose a lot of weight too quickly. I’m willing to bet that her blood sugar, cholesterol levels and blood pressure have also improved dramatically. Her smile looks the same to me…Rosie is 63 years old.”

O’Donnell’s journey toward better health began when her doctor prescribed her Mounjaro for diabetes management in late 2022. Her weight loss journey has been closely tied to significant life changes, including her decision to move to Ireland with her 12-year-old child Clay following Trump’s presidential reelection.

Rosie O’Donnell in 2013 vs 2025. (Photos by Mike Pont/Getty Images; rosie/Instagram)

The relocation has brought unexpected benefits to her health routine, as she explained in a March TikTok video where she revealed that not having a personal chef has contributed to her continued weight loss. For over two years in Los Angeles, she had relied on professional meal preparation, but now finds herself cooking for Clay and herself, creating a more active and hands-on approach to nutrition.

The comedian has been refreshingly honest about her relationship with food and weight throughout her career.

The “Harriet the Spy” actress admitted to struggling with portion control and food choices for years, describing herself as someone who “always had a weight issue.”

The medication has significantly decreased her appetite, and she has made conscious lifestyle changes including eliminating multiple daily Diet Cokes in favor of drinking only water and reducing her sugar intake.

This isn’t O’Donnell’s first major weight loss transformation.

According to Page Six, after suffering a heart attack in 2012, she underwent vertical sleeve gastric surgery the following year, which she credited with changing her life. At that time, she dropped from 240 pounds to 176, demonstrating her commitment to improving her health through various means when necessary.

Beyond the physical changes, O’Donnell reports feeling healthier overall and sleeping better, suggesting that the weight loss has brought genuine improvements to her quality of life.

The entertainer’s openness about her health journey continues to resonate with fans who have followed her career through various personal and professional challenges, even as some worry about the dramatic nature of her latest transformation.