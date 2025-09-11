‘He’ll Use Me’: Rosie O’Donnell Claims Security Blocked Her Return Home for a Family Moment No Mother Should Miss Because of Trump Threats

Rosie O’Donnell recently revealed that security concerns prevented her from attending one of the most important milestones in her daughter’s life: her college graduation.

The comedian and former talk show host, who has been living in Ireland since earlier this year, disclosed during an appearance on the “No Filter” podcast that advisers warned her against returning to the United States due to her ongoing public conflict with President Donald Trump.

Rosie O’Donnell missed her daughter’s college graduation after security advised against returning to the U.S. due to her ongoing feud with President Trump. (Photo by Mike Pont/Getty Images)

The revelation has sparked widespread discussion about the intersection of celebrity, politics, and personal safety in today’s climate. Speaking candidly with Australian presenter Kate Langbroek, O’Donnell explained the heartbreaking choice she faced.

“My daughter graduated college and I didn’t go back because the security people said to me they didn’t think it was wise,” O’Donnell explained. “Because I think Trump will use me to rile his base.”

Rosie’s decision immediately set social media ablaze.

Many Y! Entertainment readers sympathized with her concerns, arguing that Trump’s long history of targeting O’Donnell made the risk real.

One commenter wrote, “Remember when presidential administrations had too much class to get into social media fights with private individuals?”

Another added, “Not a Trump fan at all, but using a ‘security warning’ from people worried about a political backlash is 100% a Rosie thing.”

Critics weren’t quiet either.

“Please, if she really WANTED to go, she could have, she has never worried about riling the base before. Any excuse not to take accountability,” one person claimed.

Another dismissed her outright: “What a weird thing to lie about.”

Some even speculated the absence was less about Trump and more about family dynamics.

“‘The security people’? More than likely, her daughter doesn’t want her around,” one user suggested.

The chatter tying Rosie’s absence to her relationship with Vivienne is rooted in something that happened a few years ago.

In 2022, Viv went viral on TikTok after describing her upbringing as “not normal,” according to People.

She joked about growing up with an upbringing and a celebrity mom locked in a public battle with the president. Rosie clapped back with her trademark humor, but later clarified the banter wasn’t hostile. She admitted her daughter was right: “It wasn’t a normal upbringing like all of her friends.”

Their public back-and-forth revealed more playfulness than estrangement.

The hostility between Trump and O’Donnell is one of the most enduring pop culture clashes of the past two decades. It began in 2006, when Rosie, then a co-host on “The View,” questioned Trump’s moral authority during the Miss USA controversy. Trump fired back with insults that became part of his brand. The feud resurfaced in 2015 after he announced his presidential campaign, when he famously responded to criticism of his remarks about women looking like animals, saying, “Only Rosie O’Donnell.”

Megyn Kelly: "You've called women you don't like fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals.”



Donald Trump, our President: “Only Rosie O’Donnell.”



He’s not wrong… pic.twitter.com/WiaFYDEqH0 — Ryann McEnany (@RyannMcEnany) March 12, 2025

Trump has kept the animosity alive, going on into his presidency. In July, he used Truth Social to declare he was giving “serious consideration” to revoking O’Donnell’s citizenship, calling her “a Threat to Humanity” who should “remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her.”

Legal experts quickly shut down the threat as unconstitutional, but the rhetoric added weight to O’Donnell’s security concerns.

A Trump spokesperson even escalated matters further, stating, “Our country is better off with Rosie living abroad — and we can all hope ‘Joyless’ Behar will join her next!” For O’Donnell, these statements aren’t just soundbites; they fuel real fear for her safety and that of her children.

Rosie isn’t without allies. Ellen DeGeneres reposted O’Donnell’s pushback against Trump to her 135 million Instagram followers, writing simply, “Good for you.” The show of solidarity underscored that Rosie’s battle with Trump is viewed not just as a personal feud but also as symbolic of broader cultural divides.