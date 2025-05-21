‘Yeah We Know How This is About to Go’: Salt-N-Pepa Accuse UMG of Petty Retaliation In Fight Over ‘Push It’ Ownership Months After Angie Stone’s Claims Against the Same Label

Salt-N-Pepa claims Universal Music Group is punishing them amidst a legal battle to obtain the masters to their life’s work. Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton filed a civil lawsuit against the global music corporation on May 19, seeking injunctive relief, declaratory relief, and damages expected to exceed $1 million.

Deidra “DJ Spinderella” Roper is not part of the suit. She joined the group in 1987 and was fired in 2019. Documents reviewed by Atlanta Black Star reveal that in 2022 the rap duo “sought to exercise their rights” to assume full ownership of their recordings through Section 203 of the Copyright Act of 1976.

Salt-N-Pepa’s last time performing as trio was during the Blast Off Tour! in 2020. (Photo: @saltnpepaofficial/Instagram)

The law allows artists to reclaim their intellectual property after 35 years. Salt-N-Pepa have been in business with UMG, via its predecessors Next Plateau Records and London Records, respectively, since 1986 and 1992.

“The royalties generated by their sound recordings are significant, generating approximately $1,000,000 in the past five months in synchronization licenses alone, and generating tens of millions of dollars annually through all forms of exploitation,” the filing states.

UMG was “served timely Notices of Termination,” but is accused of refusing to honor the request. Instead, the female hip-hop pioneers say a malicious effort to tank their earnings and block them from owning their masters has been implemented.

Salt-N-Pepa’s discography has been removed from steaming services like Spotify and Apple Music amid the battle for ownership of their music. Photos: Spotify and Apple Music.

As a resut, much of their discography was pulled from streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music. “UMG has indicated that it will hold Plaintiff’s rights hostage even if it means tanking the value of Plaintiff’s music catalogue and depriving fans of access to their work,” Salt-N-Pepa’s lawyers wrote.

The takedown is dated May 15, 2024 — the same day attorneys allege ownership for some of the masters (“Hot, Cool & Vicious and “A Salt With a Deadly Pepa”) would have reverted back to the artists.

Additional reversion dates includes November 2024 and March 2025 for “Black’s Magic” recordings, “A Blitz of Salt-N-Pepa Hits” on or around November 20, 2025, and May 2026 for “Very Necessary,” “The Greatest Hits,” “Let’s Talk About AIDS,” and “Emphatically No.”

actually very sad bc angie stone just uploaded this video not too long ago calling out universal music group for basically mishandling all of her royalties. 💔 pic.twitter.com/un48w4cza8 — eguapo. (@thetrillgent) March 1, 2025

They also argue, “UMG appears to take the position that it can unilaterally decide when and/or if a recording artist is entitled to termination. This is not the law, and UMG does not have this power.” Social media users have not expressed support for the corporation.

On Instagram one user wrote, “What’s up with UMG cheating musicians over their masters and publishing rights.” Another person commented, “Sounds like UMG needs to be dismantled.” Multiple fans noted Salt-N-Pepa’s fight was reminiscent of Angie Stone‘s claims that the corporation stole four decades of her royalties.

People let the Drake hate distract them from the fact that there's quite a few artists suing UMG for shady business practices https://t.co/JtwN7FCFdD — The Blueprint (@southpnw) May 19, 2025

The soul singer tragically passed after a car accident in March, just two months after she spoke out about the financial dispute. A fan warned, “Yeah we know how this is about to go , Rest easy Angie .. there will be a scandal or death soon.”

UMG is simultaneously battling its artist Drake in court. The rapper alleges the label sabotaged his earnings by participating in defaming and harassing him during his rap feud with Kendrick Lamar.