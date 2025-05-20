‘That is Not Appropriate for Grandmom’: Chaka Khan’s Revealing Lace Outfit at Live Show Has Fans Doing Double Takes

Chaka Khan, 72, recently hit the road for The Queens: 4 Legends. 1 Stage tour, joining fellow music icons Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, and Stephanie Mills for a powerhouse celebration of R&B and soul.

The 11-city tour kicked off on May 9 in Las Vegas and has since made stops in Oakland, Los Angeles, Birmingham, Nashville, and more over the last two weeks.

A May 18 Instagram clip of Chaka Khan performing live had fans buzzing — not just over her powerhouse performance, but also over her signature stage outfit.

Known for incorporating lace into her iconic fashion choices since the 1980s, Chaka Khan stayed true to form at the show, rocking a black lace outfit paired with black boots in the clip. At one point during the performance, the former lead singer of the Rufus soul band energized the crowd with a rendition of the band’s 1979 hit “Do You Love What You Feel.”

R&B/funk icon Chaka Khan had fans in a frenzy over her black lace wardrobe for “The Queens” North American tour. (Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace)

Instagram users had a lot to say about the short video of Khan shimmying to the Quincy Jones-produced hit — but it was her backside that stole the spotlight for many commenters.

“Not Chaka got the yams out! Motha ain’t playing!” an enthusiastic supporter wrote. A second person posted, “That’s a great body for any age, but 72 years old. Take notes from the diva.”

A like-minded fan commented, “Chaka has been beautiful forever! I love her stiff two-step! Don’t break nothing, Auntie, unless it’s a heart.”

Several people compared Khan to 42-year-old rapper Nicki Minaj as one individual joked, “Damn, Nicki Minaj has aged.”

In addition, the woman affectionately known as the “Queen of Funk” garnered praise when an admirer proclaimed, “She looks way better than most people’s mother and grandmother put together.”

However, a more critical comment read, “What in the Nana’s is going on!!??? [You’re] much more beautiful with clothes, Ms. Khan.”

One Instagram user bluntly stated, “This terrible yall,” while another remarked, “That is not appropriate for grandmom.” The user who posted the clip of the “Through the Fire” vocalist disabled comments on May 19, preventing further responses or commentary on her outfit.

Khan, whose real name is Yvette Stevens, is a mother of two. She had her daughter, Indira “Milini” Khan, on Dec. 21, 1973, at age 20. She later gave birth to a son, Damien Patrick Holland, around age 23, though his exact birthdate remains unconfirmed.

“Something very special happened to me on March 22, 1978, or 9, I’m not going to tell you which one, how’s that?” Khan said in a birthday message shared on TikTok in March 2022. “My son was born. I had my first son, and his name is Damian Patrick Holland.”

The 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee continued, “He’s a great guy, and He’s my favorite guy in all the world, and I just wanted him to know how much I love him, and I want to say happy birthday, son.”

Khan’s family made headlines in 2011 when the L.A. County Superior Court granted the singer permanent guardianship over Damian’s daughter, Daija Jade Holland, as TMZ reported.

“There’s a lot of things I missed as a young mum, because I was too busy growing up myself,” Khan told The Guardian in 2017. “I’m better at it now. I adopted my granddaughter — my son’s daughter — when she was 9. She’s just turned 16. Becoming a mother again later in life was meant to be.”

On March 23, 2025, the “What Cha’ Gonna Do for Me” singer gave a heartfelt shoutout to her granddaughter Daija on Facebook in honor of her 24th birthday — a special bond they share, as both were born on the same day.

“We have a special birthday to me. Because it’s on my birthday, I can sort of push all of my birthdays off onto Daija,” she stated in the Facebook video.

Khan also referred to Daija as a respiratory therapist and concluded her message by saying, “Go get ‘em, girl! I’m so proud of her! Happy birthday, Daija.”

The Queens tour will hit Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena on May 23, followed by stops in Brooklyn on May 24, Chicago on May 30, Cincinnati on May 31, and Indianapolis on June 1.

Khan, Knight, LaBelle, and Mills pick back up for a second leg in September with concerts scheduled for additional locales such as Greensboro, Atlanta, Memphis, Detroit, Washington, D.C., and Atlantic City.

“Sharing the stage with my amazing sisters is an absolute honor,” Khan said in a March 18-dated press release. “Music is about connection, and this will be a celebration of the joy, power, and love that it brings to us all.”

Khan brought out a surprise guest during her set in Los Angeles on May 11. Stevie Wonder made a onstage cameo in the Kia Forum to sing a duet of Rufus’ “Tell Me Something Good” single for the L.A. crowd.