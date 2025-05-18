Update: Arrest Made Weeks After Fatal Atlanta-Area Crash That Killed Twerking Woman Amiya Cunningham In Viral Video

Nearly three weeks after initially ruling out foul play, Forest Park police have arrested a woman in connection with the crash that killed 25-year-old Amiya Cunningham at the end of April.

Alexandria Larkin was taken into custody and charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident, marking a significant shift in the investigation’s trajectory.

Amiya Cunningham was struck and killed by a car on April 26, 2025, in Forest Park, Georgia. (Photos: Instagram/0nly1my._)

Incident and Initial Police Response

The fatal incident occurred late on April 26 at the intersection of Forest Parkway and Frontage Road in Forest Park, Georgia. Cunningham, who was out with friends, was struck by a vehicle while dancing in the street, a moment captured on video and widely circulated online. First responders arrived quickly, but Cunningham later died at Atlanta’s Grady Memorial Hospital.

Initially, Forest Park police stated there was no evidence of malice, negligence, or foul play. Detectives reviewed surveillance footage and conducted interviews, concluding at the time that the driver bore no criminal responsibility. No arrests were made, and the case appeared closed, despite public outcry and allegations from friends and social media users that the driver, reportedly someone Cunningham knew, had left the scene without rendering aid.

Public Outcry and Family Demands for Justice

The viral video of the incident, along with persistent calls for justice from Cunningham’s family and friends, kept the case in the public eye. Friends who were with Cunningham that night described how she began dancing in front of Larkin’s car before being struck. They alleged that Larkin drove off, leaving Cunningham in the street, and only returned hours later. The community’s frustration grew as the initial police findings were seen as dismissive of these accounts.

Cunningham’s family, devastated by the loss, organized a vigil at Cliftondale Park in South Fulton. Dressed in green, Amiya’s favorite color, loved ones released balloons and shared memories, vowing to seek justice for her.

“Amiya has always been a beautiful soul full of love, laughter, friendship, a passion for animals, and fierce love of her family,” her aunt Chandra Walker said at the vigil, according to 11 Alive. “Miya’s death will not be in vain. Our family will see to it that she gets the justice that she deserves.”

Arrest Made

Amid mounting public pressure and new information brought forward by the victim’s family and friends, police re-examined the case. On May 17, authorities arrested Larkin, charging her with homicide by vehicle in the first degree and leaving the scene of an accident. The investigation remains ongoing, and police have not released further details about what prompted the reversal in their findings.

Remembering Amiya Cunningham

Cunningham, the oldest of seven siblings, had plans to enroll in beauty school and was looking forward to a new chapter in her life.

The night of her death was meant to be celebratory, coinciding with her younger sister’s prom and her aunt’s birthday. The circumstances of her death have compounded her family’s grief, but they remain united in honoring her memory and demanding accountability.

“There are no words to describe the devastation we are feeling for our beloved Amiya,” Walker said.