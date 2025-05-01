‘I Hope They Rot In Hell’: Police Say There’s ‘No Negligence’ on Driver’s Part After Viral Video of Twerking Atlanta Woman Being Fatally Struck By Car Sparks Outrage

A disturbing video circulating on social media has ignited public outrage, allegedly showing a woman being struck by a vehicle while dancing in the street.

The woman, identified by friends as 22-year-old Amiya Cunningham, was fatally injured in the incident.​ The video shows a woman bent over, shaking her behind in the middle of a street until an approaching car rams into her.

Amiya Cunningham was struck and killed by a car on April 26, 2025, in Forest Park, Georgia. (Photos: Instagram/0nly1my._)

According to the Forest Park Police Department, the incident occurred around 11:44 p.m. on Saturday, April 26, at the intersection of Forest Parkway and Frontage Road.

Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. First responders from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office were already on the scene, providing life-saving aid. Cunningham was transported to Atlanta’s Grady Memorial Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The Forest Park Police Department stated that detectives are actively investigating the incident. So far, they have found “no evidence of malice or foul play.” Detectives have reviewed real-time street surveillance footage and conducted several interviews. It was determined that there was “no negligence” on the driver’s part. As a result, no arrests have been made at this time. ​

However, reports from friends and social media users allege that Cunningham was struck by a vehicle driven by someone she knew. According to these accounts, the driver did not stop after the collision and carried on with their night, leaving Cunningham at the scene. ​

A spokesperson for the Forest Park Police Department confirmed that detectives have been in contact with Cunningham’s family. The department emphasized its commitment to a complete and transparent investigation.​

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. This is an ongoing investigation, and the City of Forest Park Police Department remains committed to a complete and transparent investigation,” Forest PD officials said in a statement.

Atlanta Black Star has contacted one of Cunningham’s friends, who declined to provide any comment or details about the incident.​

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.