‘Abhorrent’: Texas Nurse Charged After Lying About Checking on Vietnam Vet Who Was Found Dead with Charging Cable Around His Neck at VA Hospital

James Duplechain spent his last night alive in a VA Hospital in Houston, alone. Prosecutors say when his body was found last July, hanging from a phone charging cable wrapped around his neck, it had been eight hours since anyone at the hospital had checked on the 74-year-old Vietnam vet.

Duplechain’s family has been looking for answers in the 10 months since his death. They just learned earlier this week that negligence played a key role.

James Duplechain died at a Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Houston, Texas, on July 27, 2024. (Photos: Obituary and Veterans Affairs)

Former VA nurse Christiana Ogbonnaya said she visited Duplechain three times between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., entering the information in the hospital’s computer. But prosecutors say she never made those rounds and are charging her with making or using false writings or documents.

In fact, the last time she saw him alive was 8:45 p.m. the previous night, according to prosecutors. She found him unresponsive at 4:40 a.m. He was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later. His death was ruled a suicide by Harris County officials.

“(Ogbonnaya) is no longer a VA employee,” the Houston VA said in a statement to ABC affiliate KTRK. “These allegations are abhorrent, and the Houston VA is cooperating fully with law enforcement as its investigation continues.”

Texas Board of Nurses data shows Ogbonnaya is still a licensed nurse through next year. KTRK asked if that status might change, considering the charge against her. The agency said they’re investigating.

According to the documents outlining Obgonnaya’s alleged crime, the nurse was working an overnight shift starting at 7:30 p.m. on July 26, 2024, the night before Duplechain died. Her shit ended at 8 a.m. She was responsible for three patients, including Duplechain, whom she told investigators she had checked on at 11:10 p.m., 1:15 a.m. and 2:55 a.m.

Lying in a VA record is a crime. Obgonnaya was indicted May 7, but the case wasn’t unsealed until Monday.

Duplechain’s wife told KTRK she believes her husband would still be alive had Obgonnaya checked on him as she claims she had.

His obituary described him as a U.S. Army veteran who was drafted to serve in Vietnam. After the war, he worked in refineries and construction before spending the last 28 years at Bayer Chemical as an operator.

“If you drove down the street, you would find him working in his yard,” the obituary stated. “So strong, a great man. James had a love for dogs like no other. “

“James set an exemplary example as a husband, father and grandfather,” it continued. “He was spiritually strong and compassionate and had a clever sense of humor. Above all, he loved and cherished his family and friends.”

Obgonnaya faces up to five years in prison if convicted.