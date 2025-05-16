‘Get Out of the… Vehicle Now!’: Mississippi Cop Forcefully Handcuffs Black Woman Outside Walmart Store, All Because She Parked In a Handicap Parking Space

Bodycam footage shows the moments a police officer in northwestern Mississippi handcuffed a Black woman outside a Walmart for parking in a handicap space even though she had a placard hanging from her rearview mirror and was waiting for her grandmother, whom she said is handicapped and was inside the store shopping.

Senatobia Police arrested Breshari Faulkner on Mother’s Day, WHBQ reported.

Bodycam video that police released of the arrest shows a female officer approach Faulkner’s car in the store’s parking lot and ask who the handicap parking tag belongs to. Faulkner informs the cop that she dropped her grandmother off at the front of the store and was waiting for her.

Bodycam footage shows a Mississippi cop forcefully cuffing Breshari Faulkner on the ground because she parked in a handicapped space in a Walmart parking lot, even though she had a handicap placard. (Photo: Senatobia Police Department/Facebook)

“I had dropped her off, and she went into the store, but I can move,” Faulkner said. The officer asked how Faulkner dropped her grandmother off. “I’ll just move,” Faulkner replies.

The officer responds by asking Faulkner for her identification, and Faulkner asks what she did.

“You’re parking in a handicap, and you’re not allowed to park here,” the officer answers.

“Yes, ma’am, but I just said I was going to move. My grandmother, she’s handicapped, and she’s in the store,” Faulkner said.

When the officer repeatedly asks whether Faulkner’s grandmother got out of Faulkner’s car, Faulkner tells her again, “I’ll just move.”

The cop then questions how her grandmother could have gotten out of the car with “all this stuff in here,” pointing to several items in the passenger seat.

When Faulkner repeatedly asserts she hasn’t done anything wrong, the cop tells her she’s violating handicap parking laws and asks for her ID.

“You have, and I’m requesting your ID, and if I don’t get it, I will arrest you. It’s just simple,” the officer states.

Mississippi law states that a handicap placard must be used only when a physically disabled person is the driver or passenger of a motor vehicle at the time of its parking.

As Faulkner searches for her ID, the officer then points out that her children aren’t properly secured in the car. Faulkner says that she unbuckled them as soon as she parked, but the officer claims to have witnessed no such thing, saying she drove up behind Faulkner as soon as she parked.

“You just sitting up here finding a reason to f— with me,” Faulkner says.

As Faulkner continues protesting the officer’s treatment, the officer accuses her of escalating the situation.

“I want a supervisor or something because you’re feeling real hostile and s—,” Faulkner says as she shows her identification. “I need a supervisor because you’re messing with me for no reason, and I told you I would move. You messing with me for no reason. I got my kids in here. I do not feel safe with you doing this.”

The officer takes Faulkner’s ID and then orders her to step out of the car.

“Get out of the vehicle now before I make you get out of here,” the officer says before calling for backup. “Do you want to do this in front of your children or not?”

The officer orders Faulkner to get out of the car again and then grabs Faulkner to physically remove her from the vehicle. As Faulkner cries out, the officer steps back and points a Taser at her.

“Get out of the f—ing vehicle now! Get out now!” the officer shouts.

“Why is you grabbing me? You sitting up here using unnecessary force,” Faulkner states after exiting the car.

As soon as Faulkner steps out of her car, the cop attempts to handcuff her. Faulkner cries out and questions why the cop is grabbing her, and falls to the ground during the struggle.

Bodycam footage shows the cop crouching over her and trying to grab one of her arms to cuff her.

“She’s hurting me!” Faulkner screams repeatedly as the officer presses a knee to the side of her stomach and tries to force Faulkner’s arm around her back.

After the officer cuffs one of Faulkner’s wrists, she’s heard telling a bystander off-camera, “I didn’t escalate this, ma’am. She did.”

As she tries to cuff Faulkner’s other wrist, she tells her, “Stop resisting,” as Faulkner rolls around on the ground.

Faulkner yells back, “She’s twisting my arm! Call another officer, please.”

The officer responds that more officers are on the way and gets a second handcuff on Faulkner.

“She grabbed me out my car! My kids is in my car!” Faulkner yells out to the onlookers gathering around the scene.

The officer orders Faulkner to get up, but Faulkner remains on the ground crying and breathing heavily.

When more officers finally arrive, they help Faulkner sit up.

“She grabbed me out my car, and then she stepped on me,” Faulkner tells a police sergeant. “I told her I was going to move. I told her I was sorry, and I said I was going to move.”

The sergeant asks if he can help Faulkner stand up.

“I gave her my ID, and she still pulled me out the car,” Faulkner told the sergeant. “Please get her away from me.”

The sergeant helps Faulkner stand up, then walks her to his police vehicle.

The officer who handcuffed Faulkner is seen approaching a Walmart shopper and requesting that she give a verbal statement to the police about what she witnessed.

Bystanders also caught the incident on cellphone video, including the moments when Faulkner’s grandmother walked out of the store to a police scene.

Faulkner was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and a handicap parking violation.

Immediately following the incident, Senatobia Police stated, “This incident could’ve very easily ended with a citation or even a warning until the actions of the suspect escalated this encounter. I encourage anyone pulled over by a law enforcement officer to comply with their commands. If you believe that an officer acted incorrectly during an encounter, please contact that law enforcement agency so they can investigate the incident.”

Senatobia Police released the body camera footage and other videos of the incident on Facebook, accompanied by another statement: