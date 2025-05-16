‘Guarantee He Has a Prenup’: Fans Accuse Mick Jagger’s 37-Year-Old Fiancée of Using Him for Money and Fame Despite Being the Only Woman Who Truly Gets Him

Iconic English rock singer Mick Jagger’s relationship with 37-year-old Melanie Hamrick continues to be a polarizing topic of conversation online.

The Rolling Stones frontman is apparently in a good place with Hamrick. An unnamed insider is speaking out about how Jagger, 81, feels about his much younger fiancée.

“Mick has always been impossible to pin down, but with Melanie, it just works,” an unnamed purported source told Closer Weekly. “She’s never tried to change him, she lets him do his thing and respects that he’s his own man.”

“He’s also very publicity shy, she’s not in this for fame or attention, and that is a massive draw for Mick,” the tabloid’s insider stated. “There’s no need for big public displays, he never worries about being used.”

Rock legend Mick Jagger is reportedly happier than ever with his 37-year-old fiancée Melanie Hamrick, despite ongoing criticism over their 44-year age gap. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Jagger and Hamrick reportedly first crossed paths at a Rolling Stones concert in Tokyo in February 2014. Hamrick, a native of the Washington, D.C., area, was 26 years old when they met.

The two have one son together. Deveraux Jagger was born in December 2016. More than eight years later, Hamrick confirmed her engagement to Jagger in April 2025.

According to the anonymous supposed insider, Deveraux’s arrival “solidified things” between Mick and Melanie. The birth of their first child supposedly gave them a “shared focus.”

Jagger and Hamrick have been making more public appearances recently such as hitting the red carpet at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 2 in Beverly Hills. Footage of the pair at the event recently resurfaced on Instagram and sparked strong opinions about their relationship and age.

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick light up the Oscars Vanity Fair party, showing love and style on the red carpet! https://t.co/0aRocxUGSv pic.twitter.com/3mKeUJU1bl — Isabella Duffy (@_WordWeaver_) March 5, 2025

“He’s not robbing the cradle, she’s robbing the grave,” one Instagram user wrote on the social media app, referring to Jagger’s 44-year age difference with Hamrick.

A second irritated commenter declared, “So f—ng gross. He is old enough to be her great-grandfather.”

One Jagger and Hamrick supporter who defended the couple wrote, “And still making new music. He’s a legend, and it’s irresistible.”

Mick Jagger confirms he is engaged to his 37-year-old girlfriend Melanie Hamrick.



They have been together for 11 years and have an 8-year-old son. pic.twitter.com/DnheykMOs6 — 🎸 Rock History 🎸 (@historyrock_) April 20, 2025

Jagger’s estimated $500 million net worth was referenced as well. For instance, a commenter joked, “She’s not engaged to Mick Jagger… she’s engaged to Mick Jagger’s bank account.”

In contrast, a Jagger defender suggested, “She genuinely loves him. Prenup is 200 pages.”

Another noted, “Listen, he knows what he’s doing, and she knows what she’s doing. Guarantee he has an amazing prenup.”

Besides 8-year-old Deveraux, Jagger is also the father of seven other children. He shares a 54-year-old daughter, Karis Hunt Jagger, with former American actress Marsha Hunt.

Jade Sheena Jezebel Jagger, 53, is the daughter of Mick’s ex-wife Bianca Jagger. Elizabeth Scarlett Jagger, 41, is Jagger’s daughter with his ex-girlfriend Jerry Hall.

Hall is also the mother of 33-year-old Georgia May Jagger and 27-year-old Gabriel Luke Beauregard Jagger. Lucas Maurice Morad-Jagger, 25, is Mick’s son with Luciana Gimenez Morad.

Jagger hinted that his eight offspring will not receive the fruits of his labor. A 2023 interview with the Wall Street Journal featured the Grammy Award winner saying, in jest, “The children don’t need $500 million to live well. Come on.”

Hamrick opened up about her decade-long romance with Jagger in 2025 during a conversation with French outlet Paris Match. The topic of their long engagement came up, and the former American Ballet Theatre dancer explained the delay in walking down the aisle.

“Maybe one day we’ll marry, maybe not,” Hamrick admitted, before adding, “We are so happy in our current life that I would be too afraid to change anything. I don’t know what to call it, maybe simply happiness.”

The “First Position” romance novel author also fired back at critics of her significant age gap with Jagger. In September 2024, Hamrick told The Sunday Times, “I put the blinders on. Am I happy? Yes. Are the people in my life happy? Yes. Am I hurting anyone? No. OK, they can mind their own business.”

Previously, Jagger was married to Bianca from 1971 to 1978. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee took part in a Balinese Hindu ceremonial wedding with Hall in 1990 before the unofficial marriage was annulled in 1999.