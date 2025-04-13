‘He’s Draining the Youth Right Out of Her’: Mick Jagger’s 37-Year-Old Fiancée Drops Bombshell About Why She May Never Marry the Rolling Stones Frontman

Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger still has not tied the knot with his 37-year-old fiancée Melanie Hamrick after dating for over a decade.

In an interview with French outlet Paris Match, Hamrick explained why she has delayed walking down the aisle with the 82-year-old rockstar after getting “engaged two or three years” ago.

Mick Jagger’s 37-year-old fiancée reveals why she may never marry the Rolling Stones frontman. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)



“Maybe one day we’ll marry, maybe not,” the retired American ballerina revealed in an article published on April 9.

She added, “We are so happy in our current life that I would be too afraid to change anything. I don’t know what to call it, maybe simply happiness.”

Hamrick and Jagger reportedly met in February 2014 at a Rolling Stones concert in Tokyo when the then-American Ballet Theatre dancer was 26 years old.

“Maybe a spark, but nothing incredible, like, ‘Come on, I’ll blow your mind, and we’ll travel the world,’” is how described her first meeting with Jagger. “We didn’t even exchange phone numbers. At the time, I wasn’t in a relationship, but he was.”

Jagger previously dated fashion designer L’Wren Scott from 2001 until she died by suicide in March 2014. Following Scott’s passing, the “Sweet Thing” musician established the L’Wren Scott scholarship at Central Saint Martins College in London.

His romance with Hamrick began months later in the summer of 2014. They welcomed their son, Deveraux Jagger, in December 2016. They also co-created “Porte Rouge” in 2019, with Mick curating music from The Rolling Stones discography for the ballet.

“We try to support each other, be there for each other, and make sure everyone is happy. That’s all that matters to me and all I strive for,” Hamrick stated about her relationship with the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, per People.

The couple’s 44-year age gap has become a major part of the public conversation about the pair not to mention Hamrick being involved with a man with an estimated $500 million net worth has drawn negativity as well.

“He’s draining the youth right out of her. She looks at least 15 years older. Congratulations, I guess!” a Daily Mail reader wrote about Hamrick in their comment section.

In response to her comments about intially having no chemistry one person commented, “She admits there was ‘no spark’ when they met Then she Googled “Mick Jaggers net worth,” while another asked, “No chemistry on her part when they met. I wonder why?”

Meanwhile, someone warned Hamrick, “If he wasn’t Mick and not rich, she wouldn’t have given him the time of day.”

“Why should she [get married], she has the same rights as a married woman?” one person questioned. Someone replied, “Is it because he’s old enough to be her grandfather? It’s disgusting.”

Hamrick addressed the scrutiny over being the romantic partner to a music industry icon 44 years her senior in a September 2024 interview with The Sunday Times.

“Everyone’s going to have their opinion. If you think about others’ opinions, no matter where you are in life, you’re going to have a problem, and you’re going to analyze it,” Hamrick conveyed.

She continued, “I put the blinders on. Am I happy? Yes. Are the people in my life happy? Yes. Am I hurting anyone? No. OK, they can mind their own business.”

On Valentine’s Day in 2023, Hamrick shared a photo on Instagram that included her left hand sporting a diamond ring. Many observers assumed the gemstone was a sign that Jagger popped the question.

“I mean, I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes,” Hamrick told People. “But are we like, horny teenagers where we’re giving each other… In my mind, it’s a promise ring. We’ll be immature and call it a promise ring.”

Previously, Jagger married Nicaraguan socialite Bianca Jagger (née Pérez-Mora Macías) in 1971 before they divorced in 1978. Bianca is the mother of the his daughter, Jade Jagger, born in October 1971.

The “Dancing in the Street” hitmaker also had an unofficial Hindu wedding with actress Jerry Hall in 1990. They separated nine years later and share four children together.

In total, Jagger is the father of eight children. Actress and model Marsha Hunt gave birth to his oldest daughter, Karis Jagger, in November 1970.