‘We’ve Got a Spot for You… Not In the Carpool Line’: Police Department Mocks Louisiana Mom Accused of Trying to Run Over Elementary Students Involved In School Fight with Her Child

A Shreveport mother is facing six counts of aggravated assault after allegedly trying to run over a group of elementary school children with her car following a schoolyard dispute involving her child.

Lejonkica Sharp, 36, was arrested on May 1, two days after the April 29 incident outside Pine Grove Elementary. The Shreveport Police Department said Sharp drove to the school around 8 p.m., dropped off several juveniles with the intent of instigating a fight, and then allegedly attempted to hit six children with her vehicle as they tried to flee.

The alarming chain of events began when a parent contacted police to report that her children were nearly hit by a car while walking home from school. Officers arrived and were told that an adult woman had driven up, allowed several youths to get out of her car with the intention of fighting the complainant’s children, and then escalated the situation when the children tried to escape, according to reports.



Lejonkica Sharp is accused of trying to hit six children with her car in Shreveport, Louisiana. (Photo: Facebook/Shreveport Police Department)

“On April 29, officers were called to Pine Grove Elementary after a parent reportedly dropped off kids to fight other kids… then tried to run over a group of elementary students with her car when things didn’t go her way. Yes, really,” the Shreveport Police Department later wrote in a Facebook post summarizing the incident.

A patrol officer assigned to Pine Grove Elementary quickly reviewed surveillance footage and identified the suspect as Lejonkica Sharp. The footage, according to police, contradicted Sharp’s initial claim that a group of children had been throwing rocks at her car and that she had no intention of harming anyone.

“Footage clearly showed Sharp deliberately trying to hit six children with her vehicle,” the department wrote. The video reportedly captured her accelerating toward the children after one of her own was involved in a fight with another student. Investigators determined that Sharp’s explanation was “false,” based on what they saw in the video.

Sharp was taken into custody on May 1 and formally charged with six counts of aggravated assault. The department commended the swift response of the patrol officer and the school board for helping bring the case to a close.

“We are thankful that no children were seriously injured during this alarming incident,” the department said in a public statement. “The Shreveport Police Department would like to thank the Caddo Parish School Board for their cooperation and support during this investigation. Their assistance was instrumental in ensuring a prompt and successful resolution.”

The department’s May 7 Facebook post, which accompanied a mugshot of Sharp, was notably informal and featured emojis, sarcastic tone, and strong moral messaging.

“If you’re encouraging your kids to fight at school, you are the problem,” the department wrote. “If you think the solution to kid drama is vehicular assault — we’ve got a spot for you, and it’s not in the carpool line. Do better, parents. Seriously.”

While the message resonated with many online, it also raised concerns that such public commentary by law enforcement in an active criminal case could prejudice a potential jury pool and undermine Sharp’s right to a fair trial.

The post began with, “Click FOLLOW to see all SPD TRUE STORIES,” signaling that the department routinely frames criminal cases with a dramatic, true-crime flair. The tone —more gossip column than police agency — suggested an ongoing effort to grow their social media following by offering a steady stream of sensationalized content.

Comments on the thread made it clear that Sharp had already been convicted in the court of public opinion, with users posting mocking reactions, harsh condemnations, and assumptions about her guilt.

“You can tell by her name that she’s the problem,” one person wrote. “Give her the max because attempting to run kids over with a car is unacceptable.”

Sharp has not yet entered a plea, and no trial date has been announced.