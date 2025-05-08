‘Luke??’: ‘Star Wars’ Fans Can’t Believe Their Eyes After Seeing Mark Hamill Jaw-Dropping New Look at 73

Fans of Mark Hamill were left doing double-takes after the release of the first trailer for “The Long Walk,” where they inexplicably claimed beloved “Star Wars” icon appears virtually unrecognizable at age 73.

The actor, forever etched in pop culture history as the fresh-faced Luke Skywalker, has undergone a dramatic transformation for his role in the upcoming Stephen King adaptation, sparking widespread reactions across social media platforms.

In the newly released trailer, Hamill stars in a movie where he oversees a deadly contest where 100 teenage boys embark on a harrowing journey that ends with just one survivor.

His appearance in this dark, dystopian thriller directed by Francis Lawrence marks a stark departure from the heroic Jedi Master character that launched him to international fame nearly five decades ago.

He’s actually pretty unrecognizable, and fans chimed in after watching the trailer on YouTube.

“Is that mark hammil. That man whose pants fell down at the awards ceremony live on stage?” questioned one bewildered fan.

Another viewer observed that “Mark Hamill looks like an older Matt Damon.”

Playing with the “Star Wars” connection, some fans couldn’t resist making references to his iconic character, with one joking, “‘Luke! You were the chosen one! You were supposed to destroy the sith, not join them!'”

Another simply stated, “So, Luke joins The Dark Side,” as the trailer shows Hamill leading a squad that even shoots a boy for collapsing from exhaustion during this “long walk.”

The striking transformation, physically and as a character arc, has become a central talking point about the film, with Letterboxd followers expressing excitement about the film.

“I am going to vomit [complimentary]. This looks so upsetting in the best way. I love this book,” wrote an enthusiastic fan, as others drew comparisons to popular dystopian franchises like “The Squid Games” and “The Hunger Games.”

The trailer dropped days after the actor burned President Donald Trump for posting something for Star Wars Day, May 4.

Hamill posted on social media, “Proof this guy is full of sith.”

Hamill himself addressed his villain role during Lionsgate’s CinemaCon presentation last month, where he debuted the first footage alongside co-star David Jonsson and the film’s director.

“If you can’t be the hero, there’s nothing better than being the villain. If you get booed and people hate your guts, then you’ve done your job,” Hamill told the audience, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film adaptation of King’s 1979 novel (originally published under King’s pseudonym Richard Bachman) features a powerful ensemble cast including Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, and Judy Greer.

Lawrence, known for directing “The Hunger Games” franchise, described himself as a longtime fan of the source material, drawn to its memorable premise.

This role represents just one milestone in what fans have observed as Hamill’s career resurgence.

As one social media commenter noted, “Mark Hamills having a movie career resurrection. Hes in a lot of movies as of late.”

Between 2015 and 2025, Hamill returned to his iconic Luke Skywalker role in the Star Wars sequel trilogy while also expanding his repertoire with diverse projects like voicing Chucky in the “Child’s Play” reboot and appearing in the indie dramedy “Brigsby Bear.”

His recent work includes the comedy-action film “The Machine” (2023), a role in Mike Flanagan’s horror anthology “The Fall of the House of Usher” (2023), and upcoming appearances in another Stephen King adaptation, “The Life of Chuck,” set for release in June 2025. Hamill is also lending his voice to animated projects like “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants” and the faith-based film “The King of Kings.”

As “The Long Walk” prepares for its theatrical release on Sept. 12, audiences are anticipating Hamill’s portrayal of this complex villain, demonstrating once again the actor’s remarkable versatility decades after first wielding a lightsaber in a galaxy far, far away. The transformation that initially shocked fans serves as a testament to Hamill’s enduring dedication to his craft and his willingness to continually reinvent himself as an actor.