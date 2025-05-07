‘It’s Like I’m Nobody’: Woman Born In Rural Georgia During Segregation Was Never Issued a Birth Certificate and Repeatedly Denied One By the State, Now She’s Unable to Obtain a Real ID

As many Americans scramble to obtain a Real ID by the May 7 deadline, one Florida woman is concerned that she will never be able to get one.

Jessie Lovette was born when segregation still dominated the South. Her mother gave birth to her at home with the help of a midwife. There was no official birth certificate filed, said Lovette, born in the late 1940s in Marion County, Georgia.

Jessie Lovette has been fighting for years to obtain her birth certificate, now she’s unable to obtain a Real ID without one. (Credit: CBS Miami Video Screengrab)

“The midwives couldn’t read or write, but they know how to deliver the babies,” she said in a recent CBS News interview, explaining why her birth wasn’t officially reported.

Lovette said the lack of documentation has been a point of shame throughout most of her life.

“It’s like I’m nobody. That’s how I feel,” she said. ” I was embarrassed to tell my children.”

The REAL ID Act was enacted in 2005 following recommendations from the 9/11 Commission to enhance the security of state-issued identification documents. Implementation has faced multiple delays, but as of Wednesday, all U.S. states and territories are issuing REAL ID-compliant licenses and IDs

Still, she had managed to get by without an ID for most of her life.

“I used to go over there by the stadium,” Lovette recalled. “They didn’t ask for no birth certificate or nothing. You just tell them your age and where you was born at and they give you an ID.”

But those days are over. Now, with Florida enforcing stricter documentation requirements as part of REAL ID — a nationwide effort to improve the integrity and security of state-issued driver licenses and ID cards in order to “fight terrorism” and reduce identity fraud — Lovette, who lives in Miami Gardens, finds herself in the middle of a bureaucratic quagmire.

Lovette’s state ID expired in July 2020 and ever since then she’s been trying to get a replacement that’s Real ID-compliant. Her son, Derrick Lovette, has been working with a Georgia attorney to obtain a delayed birth certificate but said they’ve been denied repeatedly.

To obtain a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card in Florida, you must present specific original documents. These documents verify your identity, Social Security number, and Florida residency. U.S. citizens must present their birth certificates, passports, or certificates of naturalization.

“It’s been 5 years,” he said. “It’s been hard for my mom because I’d do anything for her.”

It’s not that Lovette can’t prove she was born in the U.S. The family has collected multiple documents proving her U.S. birth, including a marriage license that lists Georgia as her birthplace. Lovette also has a Social Security number and receives Medicaid and other public assistance.

Still, the lack of valid ID has impacted her ability to get medical care. “Sometimes I go to doctors and I be turned down,” Lovette said.

Her daughter, Pamala Lloyd, said that’s been happening with increasing frequency.

“Lately she’s been experiencing a whole lot of ‘we can’t see you because your ID is not valid,’ and we’ve got turned around with so many doctors. When she goes to a primary doctor and complains about X, Y and Z, she’s sent to a specialist,” Lloyd said. “Once they run that ID, it’s like, ‘Sorry Ms. Lovett, we can’t see you based on the expiration.'”

She worries what else might happen to her mother without a state ID.

“My older brother told me you have to be careful taking mommy on these little joy rides because you never know if you’re gonna get pulled over and it’s gonna be a situation with her not having her ID,” Lloyd said.

A recent attempt to obtain a handicap sticker for Lovette was futile, family members said, because of the expired ID.

The family is hopeful a court hearing scheduled to June might finally clear everything up. CBS News Miami reached out to state and federal lawmakers in Florida and Georgia where officials said they are reviewing the case.

Lovette is not alone. Another South Florida woman, Janette Gantt Palmer, was profiled by the station last month after she was unable to obtain a license due to a missing birth certificate. She’s working to request documents from Aiken County, South Carolina, where she was born.

As of Wednesday, standard state-issued driver’s licenses and IDs that are not REAL ID-compliant are no longer accepted at airport security checkpoints for domestic flights in the U.S. To board a commercial flight or access certain federal facilities, travelers aged 18 and older must present a REAL ID-compliant license or an alternative acceptable form of identification, such as a U.S. passport or a DHS trusted traveler card.

REAL IDs resemble regular driver's licenses but feature a star in the upper right corner, indicating compliance with federal security standards. Obtaining a REAL ID requires applicants to provide additional documentation, including proof of identity, Social Security number, and two proofs of residency. Requirements may vary slightly by state, so it's advisable to check with your local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) for specific guidelines.

Travelers without a REAL ID or acceptable alternative may still be allowed to fly, but should expect additional screening and potential delays at TSA checkpoints. To avoid inconvenience, ensure you have the appropriate identification before arriving at the airport.