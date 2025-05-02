‘He Has No Remorse!’: Brawl Erupts During Sentencing of 19-Year-Old Who Fatally Shot Teen. Family Members on Both Sides Tussle After Victim’s Mother Requests ‘Maximum Sentence’

Six people, including one teenager, were charged after a Kansas courtroom brawl broke out during the sentencing of a 19-year-old man who was convicted in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy.

The fight happened on April 8 in the Sedgwick County Courthouse in Wichita, Kansas, where family members of 14-year-old TrenJ’vious “Tubby” Hutton crowded the sentencing hearing of Te’bryis Robinson, according to local news outlets.

A video screenshot shows a brawl in the Kansas City courthouse. (Photo: YouTube screenshot/ KSNW)

Robinson fatally shot Hutton at the Towne East Square Mall in March 2022. He was involved in an ongoing dispute with a separate group of people when he opened fire. One of the bullets struck Hutton. Witnesses at the scene tried to save the teen’s life, but he died.

Robinson, who was 16 at the time, was charged as an adult. He pleaded no contest to the second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and aggravated battery charges last July.

Before he was formally sentenced, Hutton’s mother, Jeannette Dees, was allowed to make a statement in which she pleaded with the judge to give Robinson the “maximum possible sentence,” KWCH reported.

Dees told the judge that Robinson “has shown no remorse” for the killing, and even dropped a song called after the shooting called “Tubby Attack,” in which Robinson reportedly bragged that he shot the teen six times.

“I beg you, give him the max. He done ruined my life, he done ruined my kids’ life. We walking on eggshells around here,” Dees said, before addressing the defendant directly.

“You shoulda just walked away. You didn’t have to kill my f—ing son. ‘Cause he wasn’t even thinking about you when you shot him, you b—!” she yelled at Robinson.

The comments reportedly set off an argument between the victim’s and defendant’s family members that quickly turned violent.

Courtroom video obtained by KSNW shows law enforcement escorting some squabbling family members out. Then, one young man is seen throwing a punch at another before several other family members join, turning the scene into a melee.

The fight lasted less than a minute. Officers swiftly intervened and separated the individuals involved, and led several people out of the courtroom.

The district attorney’s office charged Dees, Derrick E. Parker, 33, Trentasia Hutton, 24, Trentez Hutton, 21, Trentavies Hutton, 18, and a 16-year-old boy with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Robinson was sentenced to 21 years and three months in prison.