‘First Time Seeing Dwayne Johnson with Hair on His Head’: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Fans Are Doing A Double Take at His Shocking New Look

Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson has another movie coming up, and he’s going back to his roots for this.

Johnson, who is a former professional wrestler, will be heading back to the ring for this film. On Tuesday, April 29, A24 released the trailer for their new bio-drama called “The Smashing Machine” which is based on UFC fighter Mark Kerr. Johnson, who has a similar muscular build to Kerr, is getting laced up for the role by rocking some hair once again.

Dwayne “The-Rock”-Johnson looks barely like himself in the trailer for his new movie, “The Smashing Machine.” (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

In the trailer, Johnson covers up his signature bald look for what looks to be a short, curly, black wig. For people who’ve followed Johnson for a while, the temporary look for the role brings back memories of a younger version of the former WWE wrestler.

In the earlier days of his life, The Rock used to have a curly afro. As he got older that fro got shorter and shorter until eventually it was no more.

He rocked a low cut for years after he set foot into the film world in the early 2000s. The hair was still present in movies like “Gridiron Gang,” “The Game,” and “Race to Witch Mountain.” It was around the time of his “Fast and Furious” era that he finally let the hair go and transitioned to his now standard bald head.

But to encompass the character of the two-time UFC heavyweight champion, Johnson needed to add that hair. Johnson also tweaked other aspects of his appearance for the movie. The film’s makeup department added some prosthetics to his face to make his visage a bit closer to Kerr’s.

The trailer of the movie, which tells the story of the mixed martial arts fighter, opens up with Johnson (as Kerr) talking to an elderly woman about UFC fighting.

Emily Blunt portrays Kerr’s then-wife Dawn Staples, who is shown supporting him throughout his career and the physical pain he endured. There will also be moments shown of Kerr and Staples having arguments. Finally, it builds up to the moment when Kerr and his friend Mark Coleman face off in the ring together.

Fans felt Johnson completely buried himself in the character.

Under his April 29 repost of the trailer on Instagram, one person wrote, “Whoever did the prosthetics and make up for this movie is getting an Oscar. I hear the Rock kind of but I don’t see him at all. Sheesh that’s (fire emoji).”

Someone else said, “I heard the voice but didn’t recognize who it was.”

Others commented on the hair.

Someone seemed so impressed with it that they wrote, “I need the hair plug.”

One person on X said, “First time seeing Dwayne Johnson with hair on his head.”

First time seeing Dwayne Johnson with hair on his head 😅 — Ignition Casino (@IgnitionCasino) April 29, 2025

Rock addressed the reason he went bald back in 2017 and he claims it was due to his mixed hair texture.

Responding to A With A Season’s post of a gif with him rocking a curly afro in his football days, Johnson said, “Why I luv GIFs. I’m not bald because I went bald. I’m bald because my hair is a cross between an afro and hair from a Lama’s ball sac.”

Why I luv GIFs. I'm not bald because I went bald. I'm bald because my hair is a cross between an afro and hair from a Lama's ball sac. #TheU https://t.co/E1Wlk3Tqov — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 3, 2017

“The Smashing Machine” will be released this fall on Oct. 3.