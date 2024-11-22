‘I Love This So Much!’: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Unexpected Date to ‘Moana 2’ Premiere In Hawaii Steals the Show

Professional wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 52, stars in the new “Moana 2” movie.

He attended the animated sequel’s world premiere that occurred on Nov. 21 in Oahu, Hawaii, along with his 76-year-old mother, Mataniufeagaimaleata “Ata” Johnson.

Disney’s verified Instagram account posted a video of The Rock and Ata at the premiere. They danced together alongside the Polynesian dance troupe known as Nonosina.

MADRID, SPAIN – OCTOBER 19: US actor Dwayne Johnson attends the “Black Adam” photocall at NH Collection Madrid Eurobuilding hotel on October 19, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Cuadra/WireImage)

“I always say, if you got a good mom then you got a shot at becoming a good, caring human being. Let’s all give our mamas a big grateful squeeze this weekend and make ‘em happy,” The Rock stated about Ata in a celebratory Instagram post in June 2022.

Additional Instagram users were excited to see the Hollywood entertainer lovingly interact with his mother at the “Moana 2” event.

One person in Disney’s Instagram comment section posted, “I love this so much! Can’t wait to take my kids and Samoan hubby to watch it.”

A second commenter wrote, “I absolutely love the way he loves on his mom. You can see the love they have for each other. That bond is so strong they not only show what love is but when you see it, you can feel it.”

Another mother shared her own child’s reaction to the clip by writing, “My daughter keeps talking about this nonstop! Can’t wait!”

When it comes to possible future “Moana” plans, someone suggested, “They need to make a live-action one asap.”

Other members of The Rock’s family joined him in Hawaii. His wife, Lauren Hashian, and their two children were also present to watch the musical adventure film for the first time.

In addition to the former WWE champion being part of the “Moana 2” cast, Johnson’s daughters, 9-year-old Jasmine and 6-year-old Tiana, contributed to the film.

“This was the sweetest and FUNNEST day! So exciting that the munchkins got to voice characters for ‘MOANA 2’!! The MOANA-BE’s!” Hashian wrote on Instagram.

Hashian added, “This movie has truly always meant the world to them and now they always have an even extra special connection.”

She also uploaded a behind-the-scenes video of Jasmine and Tiana recording dialogue for “Moana 2” at Walt Disney Animation Studios.

The Rock was born into professional wrestling on both sides of his family. Ata Johnson (née Fitisemanu Maivia) is the adopted daughter of former Polynesian Pro Wrestling owner “High Chief” Peter Maivia.

Former WWF World Tag Team Champion Rocky Johnson is The Rock’s father. Rocky was one of the first Black champions in WWF/WWE history.

Dwayne inducted his history-making father and legendary grandfather into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2008 class.

Because of his grandfather Maivia, The Rock has loose familial connections to the famed Anoaʻi family, which includes WWE superstars such as Rikishi, Yokozuna, and Roman Reigns.

The Rock’s oldest daughter with ex-wife Dany Garcia, 23-year-old Simone “Ava” Johnson, currently works for WWE as the on-screen general manager of the NXT brand.

Ata gave birth to The Rock on May 2, 1972. The Seven Bucks Production founder’s childhood and teenage years were dramatized in the short-lived “Young Rock” sitcom on NBC that ran from ran for three seasons from 2021 to 2023.

Three actors portrayed The Rock at various stages of his life – Adrian Groulx (10 to 14), Bradley Constant (15 to 17), and Uli Latukefu (18 to 26).

Stacey Leilua played Ata on “Young Rock” which ran for three seasons from 2021 to 2023. Joseph Lee Anderson played Rocky Johnson.

After conquering the world of pro wrestling, The Rock turned toward Hollywood to lead blockbusters like “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

The original “Moana” featured the TKO board member voicing Maui, a shapeshifting demigod. “Moana” came out in 2016 and grossed more than $643 million at the global box office.

“The character of Maui that I’ve been lucky enough to bring to life was inspired by my grandfather and he’s buried here. Man, so it’s like… it’s special,” said The Rock, according to ABC7NY.

“Moana 2” lands in American theaters on Nov. 27. The voice cast also includes Auliʻi Cravalho, Temuera Morrison, and Nicole Scherzinger.