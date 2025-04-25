‘Get Away from Me!’: Irate White Woman Stalks Black Woman Through Oklahoma Dog Park and Hits Her In Viral Video, Allegedly Never Faced Penalty from Police

A Black content creator posted a video showing a white woman screaming and stalking her around a dog park in Oklahoma, and even hitting her at one point, but said local authorities did nothing when they were called to the scene.

A fashion and lifestyle content creator who goes by @thejmorgan on TikTok and J. Morgan on Instagram, posted a video earlier this month on her TikTok page showing the shocking confrontation that reportedly happened at a dog park in Tulsa last October.

At the start of the video, a woman is seen shrieking at the top of her lungs in Morgan’s face and making close contact with Morgan. Viewers can see the woman swing her fist at Morgan, and Morgan blocks the strike with her arm.

A video screenshots show a woman following Morgan and accosting her in an Oklahoma dog park. (Photos: TikTok/@thejmorgan)

Morgan tries to push the woman back, loudly telling her, “Get away from me,” but the woman pursues her and drowns out Morgan’s protests with her screams, shouting, “Get away!”

The woman continues to follow Morgan as Morgan walks away, asking onlookers, “Do you see this?” and saying, “She’s attacking me!”

The woman then loudly states that she’s called the police.

The video cuts to the moments when the woman finally leaves the park, but not before approaching Morgan to say, “You better never hope I see you again.” When she finally leaves, she calls back, “F—ing hookers!”

Morgan posted a follow-up video on her TikTok channel, telling viewers how the interaction had started. She said she was walking her dog in the park and saw the lady pull out some squeaky toys for her dog, which Morgan said was prohibited by park services.

Morgan said the woman brought her small dog to the area marked off for big dogs and gave it a squeaky toy. The noise attracted several big dogs in the park, including Morgan’s dog, which ran over and grabbed one of the toys.

Morgan took the toy from the dog, handed it back to the woman, and told her she didn’t want the squeaky toys to trigger any aggression between the big dogs and the small dog, but the woman started screaming at her in response.

Another dog owner intervened to tell the woman to calm down, but the woman’s tirade only continued. Morgan called park security shortly before the woman hit her and said that a few bystanders called police.

Morgan said she feared that responding police officers might see her as the aggressor and the white woman as the victim, so she made sure to loudly call out to onlookers to look at the harassment taking place.

Her video drew hundreds of thousands of views and several questions about why she chose to run away from the woman instead of fighting back.

“I am in the South. I am in Tulsa, Oklahoma. You can call me weak. I wasn’t gonna risk the police showing up, and I was going to appear as the aggressor,” Morgan said. “They already unalive Black people who are not the aggressors. What do you think they would do if they walked up and saw me in the act of harming a white woman in the South?”

Morgan said she took the woman’s license plate information down and gave it to police. She asked to file a police report and sought to press charges, but said the Tulsa Police Department did nothing to address her complaint. Morgan said officers told her the woman has launched similar outbursts in the past.

Tulsa city parks officials also refused to ban the woman from the park despite requests from her and other witnesses, Morgan said.

Atlana Black Star has reached out to Morgan to learn more about the incident.