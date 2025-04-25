‘Could Have Killed Her’: 270-Pound Woman Who Allegedly Slammed 11-Year-Old Girl’s Head Into Slide At Ohio Park and Told Mother She Hoped the Girl Dies, Finally Charged with Felony Charges

A Canton, Ohio, woman is behind bars after allegedly slamming an 11-year-old girl’s head repeatedly onto a metal slide last Friday.

According to Canton police, she then told the girl’s mother she hoped the pre-teen would die.

Destany Scott was charged with felonious assault, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct. (Photo: YouTube screenshot/KKTV11)

It’s unclear why 20-year-old Destany Scott was hanging out at a children’s playground. The Canton Repository reports that Scott told police the 11-year-old slapped her in the face first. The little girl’s mother, Paige Dishong, said Scott “repeatedly slammed (her daughter’s) head off the metal portion of a slide,” according to the arrest report.

Police said they arrived at Stark-Wayne Schrader Park to find the two adult women fighting. Scott was charged with assault and disorderly conduct. While she was being arrested, she told Dishong repeatedly that she hoped the 11-year-old would die, according to the arrest report.

Police claimed cellphone video provided by Dishong substantiated the charges.

“There should definitely be a lot more done about this than a misdemeanor or assault and disorderly conduct,” Dishong said Monday in an interview with Cleveland TV station, WOIO.

“It’s ridiculous,” she said. “Destany is 270 pounds … My daughter is 110 pounds. She could have killed her.”

Dishong faces charges herself after allegedly running at Scott while she was being handcuffed. Dishong faces charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing official business and is set to be arraigned May 2.

Her daughter told WOIO that Scott “ran up behind me and she, like, grabbed me by my hair and threw me up against the ground.”

Scott’s charges were upgraded Tuesday at her arraignment. She pleaded not guilty to new charges including felonious assault, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct.

The judge set her bond at $95,000, and she is due back in court on April 28 for a pretrial hearing.