‘He Kept On Bleeding’: Oklahoma City Cop Resigns Day Before Newly Released Video Captures Him Telling Paramedics Elderly Man He Slammed to the Ground ‘Fell’ and ‘Hit His Head’

An Oklahoma City police officer who temporarily faced aggravated assault charges for slamming an elderly Vietnamese man to the ground last October before the state Attorney General intervened and dismissed the case has resigned from the force.

Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Joseph Gibson left the department March 18, according to a police spokesperson who confirmed that Gibson was not terminated but declined to comment further.

Sgt. Joseph Gibson slams elderly man Lich Vu to the ground, causing severe injuries. (Credit: News 4 Video Screengrab)

Gibson’s resignation comes less than three months after Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond dropped aggravated assault charges against him in the excessive force case involving 71-year-old Lich Vu, who refused to sign a traffic ticket and ended up hospitalized with severe injuries, including an orbital fracture, broken neck, and brain bleed.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards is conducting an internal investigation to determine whether disciplinary action is warranted.

While city officials previously delayed the review until the state’s criminal inquiry concluded, City Manager Craig Freeman confirmed in January that the process would now move forward. However, police have declined to comment on whether the investigation has been completed or if any disciplinary recommendations have been made.

The Oklahoma City Police Department released about six minutes of the video to the public on November 8, 2024, however, KFOR News 4 has since obtained exclusive portions of video that show the aftermath of the violent encounter.

Newly released video footage sheds more light on the Oct. 27 traffic incident involving Vu and Officer Gibson.

The surveillance and body-worn camera clips reveal additional moments, including Gibson’s initial approach, his handling of Vu’s distraught wife —repeatedly ordering her away and at one point threatening to use pepper spray — and his delayed efforts to check Vu’s condition.

“He kept on bleeding,” Vu’s wife said before adding, “He died.” The officer checks Vu’s pulse and confirms he’s not dead. Vu remains on the ground unconscious for several minutes. When he comes to, he’s unable to move.

The footage also captures Gibson downplaying the incident to a paramedic, saying Vu “fell” and hit his head.

“I got a hold of him. He fell. He hit his head whenever he fell pretty hard. He has a knot. Lost consciousness. He’s bleeding.”

Moments later he abruptly ends his body camera recording while speaking with a superior.

The incident happened when Gibson responded to a collision involving Vu in northwest Oklahoma City. Bodycam footage showed Gibson asking Vu to sign a citation, but Vu appeared reluctant. During the tense exchange, Vu — who weighs 110 pounds and stands 5 feet 3 — lightly touched Gibson’s chest. That’s when the video shows Gibson throwing Vu to the ground.

Following the incident, the department placed Gibson on administrative leave pending the outcome of internal criminal and administrative investigations that would determine potential charges or disciplinary actions.

Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna also reviewed the footage and filed a felony case against Gibson in December, charging him with aggravated assault and battery, but did so without sending the case to a grand jury.

At the time, Behenna said Gibson escalated the situation by executing a “takedown” on Vu, resulting in Vu being slammed headfirst into the pavement, leading her to conclude that Gibson had exercised unreasonable force.

Days later, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond overruled Behenna and dismissed the charges, arguing that Gibson acted within his training and that Vu should never have laid a finger on him.

“As Attorney General, I will not permit Oklahoma police officers to face criminal prosecution for conduct adhering to their training,” Drummond said in a statement at the time. “While the outcome of this incident is unquestionably devastating for Mr. Vu and his family, I do not believe the officer exhibited criminal intent.”

A probable cause affidavit stated that a veteran officer investigated and consulted department instructors, who found the use of force unreasonable. It also noted that Gibson was in good shape, while Vu was in poor health.

The decision by Drummond to withdraw the case has left many in the Vietnamese community stunned, with rights advocates calling for Gibson to be held accountable.

“Our community is just disappointed actually, and is hurting, but more so the family’s hurting,” said Thuan Nguyen, president of the Vietnamese American Heritage Community of Oklahoma, according to News 4.

It’s unclear why Gibson chose to resign despite having powerful allies backing him. Former Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter, who held office from 2017 to 2021, joined Gibson’s defense after reviewing the footage and determining that he had acted within his authority.

“Officers are trained that when somebody in a situation like that puts their hand on you, you’ve got to react,” Hunter said in December, according to the station. “Sergeant Gibson, I thought, was very patient, did his best to reason with the individual,” he added.

When News 4 questioned Hunter about the affidavit’s findings, he dismissed them as opinions, claiming his experts disagreed.

“I regret that others have a differing opinion,” said Hunter. “I don’t understand why that opinion would be what it is with regard to, again, the case, but we’re confident in our case.”

Meanwhile, Drummond’s office has declined interviews to explain his decision.

Behenna released a statement in December slamming Drummond for intervening in the case rather than allowing a judge and jury to deliver justice.

“I am surprised and disappointed that Attorney General Gentner Drummond took this case away from my office and the citizens of Oklahoma County,” she said.

Her comments reflected the sentiments in the community, with many people pointing out that Vu was clearly having difficulty understanding what Gibson was saying to him, highlighting the cultural gap that was at play during the incident.

Vu and his wife had just left church and were heading to a local shelter to help feed the homeless when they were involved in a minor fender bender after an improper U-turn, according to News 9.

Questioning why he was issued a citation, Vu tapped Gibson on the chest before placing an index finger to his mouth, effectively telling the cop to shut up. Gibson responded with force.

In the incident report, Gibson tried to minimize his actions, claiming he was attacked but denied forcing Vu to the ground. The cop said the elderly man fell on his own after he grabbed his arm.

Nguyen emphasized the need to reevaluate police training if Gibson’s actions during the incident with Vu were considered consistent with standard procedures.

“Are our police officers trained to use this force when handling a case like this ― is it necessary?” he said. “I question the police protocol and the training.”

Drummond stated that the Oklahoma City Police Department is continuing its investigation to determine whether Gibson violated any policies or procedures.

This is the second time that Drummond took over the same prosecutor’s case and dismissed it. Reports show that in February 2023, he commandeered the Oklahoma County prosecution of then-Rep. Terry O’Donnell, who had been charged with his wife for allegedly conspiring to change state law so she could succeed her mother as a tag agent.