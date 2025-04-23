‘Defending a Billionaire Who Steals Your Tax Money’: MAGA Convoy Swarms California Tesla Dealership In Show of Support for Elon Musk In Viral Video

It’s a strange juxtaposition, if not contradiction, one that would’ve been unimaginable one year ago.

With Elon Musk‘s beleaguered EVs under fire — literally — from protesters against the billionaire industrialist turned government efficiency despot, MAGA defense forces are showing up to help.

A video screenshot shows trucks with MAGA flags surrounding a Tesla dealership. (Photos: X/@iAnonPatriot)

It’s a tactic intended to dissuade the Tesla Takedown movement that has been organizing mostly peaceful protests at Tesla stores across the country. The grassroots movement seeks a wide-ranging boycott, hoping to encourage the public to sell their vehicles and shares of Tesla stock.

It seems to be working. Tesla’s profits fell 71 percent over the first three months of this year, a company earnings release on Tuesday revealed.

Musk has used his vast fortune to finance President Donald Trump and what they see as his attempt to impose an authoritarian regime.

Protests have been held every weekend for the past two months at dozens of Tesla locations across the U.S.

Already, there have been confrontations with Trump supporters holding counter-protests. More recently, they’ve been joined by far-right supporters like the Proud Boys.

Recently, MAGA showed up at Tesla’s store in Rocklin, California, surrounding it with a convoy of gasoline trucks in a show of force in defense of EVs.

Some of the protests against Tesla have led to arson and vandalism at dealerships and showrooms around the globe. Tesla Takedown has distanced its movement from the violence, but MAGA counter-protesters see that as a distinction without a difference, according to reports.

One MAGA acolyte, with the account name “American AF,” posted video of the gathering with the caption, “MAGA patriots DEFEND a Tesla dealership from liberal terrorists.”

MAGA patriots DEFEND a Tesla dealership from liberal terrorlsts..



It showed more than 20 non-electric trucks and SUVs, adorned with MAGA and American flags, lined up to block the showroom. Some counter-protestors set up makeshift tailgates along the road.

“Every American has the right to defend property from violence,” a MAGA follower commented. “Patriots stand for law & order, not mob rule.”

Musk critics were amused by the irony.

“Imagine defending a Billionaire who steals your tax money,” remarked one X account holder.

“Won’t help,” wrote one commenter. “MAGA being there is as bad for Tesla as the protests.”

“Most of them can’t even afford a Tesla,” added another. “Also, I’m sure Tesla loves them scaring all their business away. If you didn’t want a Tesla before, you really don’t want one now.”

Tesla’s total revenue decreased by 9 percent from this time last year, to $19.3 billion, while revenues from car sales dipped more than 20 percent over that same time frame, the earnings report showed.

Musk defended the work he was doing with the Department of Government Efficiency and said his work for the government is mostly done.

“I think starting probably next month in May, my time allocation to those will drop significantly,” he said.

Musk dismissed the Tesla Takedown movement, saying the protesters were paid.