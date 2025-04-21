‘Are You Sisters?’: Liv Tyler Found Out Steven Tyler Was Her Dad and That She Had Sister After Fan Exposed Family Secret at Aerosmith Concert

Actress Liv Tyler and model Mia Tyler, the daughters of iconic Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, first learned they were related at their dad’s headlining concert.

Liv was born to former Playboy Playmate Bebe Buell in July 1977 and for the early part of her life, she believed Utopia singer Todd Rundgren was her biological father.

Rundgren signed Liv’s birth certificate and helped raise her. But the “Armageddon” star didn’t learn the truth about Tyler, 77, being her biological father until she was 9 years old.

Mia, the child of Steven and his second ex-wife, publicist Cyrinda Foxe, was born in December 1978, a year after Liv.

Steven Tyler and daughter Liv Tyler. (Photo: Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Tyler’s two oldest children appeared on a recent episode of the “Sibling Revelry With Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson” podcast. Liv and Mia recalled how they first met at an Aerosmith and Guns N’ Roses show.

“I remember there were no kids backstage, so we played hard that night,” said Mia, who was still elementary school age at the time of that first interaction with her half-sister.

She continued, “And we were at this VIP area, outside of the green rooms, and we were just doing our 8 and 9-year-old thing, and this fan lady came up and she was like, ‘Oh my god, you girls are so cute. Are you guys sisters?’”

At the time, Steven and Aerosmith were on their Permanent Vacation Tour in October 1987 in support of the band’s “Permanent Vacation” album. The international trek ran through September 1988, with Guns N’ Roses serving as an opening act for select dates.

“I just remember standing there watching them play, looking and seeing this girl who looked exactly like me. Like, we literally had the same outfit on. We both had perms, like spiral perms, pink frosty lipstick,” Liv Tyler told the Hudsons.

She continued, “We were both wearing an Aerosmith concert T-shirt with black leggings and Reebok high-top sneakers. I looked and I was like, wait, that’s me. It was really weird. I was literally like looking in the mirror, seeing double.”

According to Mia, Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose dedicated their hit record “Sweet Child O’ Mine” to her at the show, which led to Liv asking her mom a difficult question.

“I looked at my mom, and she just started crying. My mom was bawling, and I was like, ‘Is Steven my dad?’ and she just burst,” Liv stated. “She took me to a bench and we sat on it in the outdoor amphitheater, and she told me the whole story in the most sincere, beautiful way.”

Instagram users weighed in on Liv and Mia’s revelation.

“His genes are so strong. Just when I thought Liv looked just like him, then here’s this sister that looks even more like him lol,” one commenter posted.

Likewise, a fan declared, “Steven Tyler’s genes must have pulled hard, because they do not have the same mother and look nearly identical.”

Someone on the Meta-owned social networking app also exclaimed, “They look like twins!” with a similar comment reading, “They look so much alike.”

In response to Mia and Liv’s unconventional sibling connection, one Instagram poster wrote, “I love when messy fathers’ kids find themselves able to create a strong bond between them.”

Steven Tyler has two additional adult children besides Liv and Mia. The Grammy Award-winning musician has a daughter named Chelsea Anna Tyler with his then-wife Teresa Barrick.

Chelsea was born in March 1989. One half of the electronic-soul duo KANEHOLLER was followed by her younger brother, Taj Tallarico, in January 1991. Taj and Chelsea share the same parents.

In 2017, Steven and Liv found out more information about their family history while appearing on the American version of the “Who Do You Think You Are?” genealogy docuseries. It turns out the Tylers have Black ancestry.

“We traced my family tree back to my four times great-grandfather, Robert Elliott, who is your great-great-great-grandfather. Robert Elliott was part African-American,” Liv revealed to her dad on the program.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee responded, “I knew it. Thank you, God. I always felt akin to Black people, always,” before later adding, “I felt it my whole life.”